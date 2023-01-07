No. 11 Virginia turns in stronger second half to top Syracuse, notch milestone win for Tony Bennett

CHARLOTTESVILLE — After Tuesday’s road loss to Pittsburgh, one that saw Virginia squander a 10-point lead with lackluster play in the second half, Tony Bennett questioned his team’s effort and alertness on the defensive end.

He had no such issues with the Cavaliers’ play Saturday against Syracuse, even after a furious late rally by the Orange.

“We just really tried to win it with our defense, knowing the offense can come and go,” Bennett said. “I thought it was a better start-to-finish defensive effort. That’s going to be our best chance.”

No. 11 UVa opened the second half on a 12-0 run on its way to a 73-66 win, one that moved Bennett ahead of Terry Holland as the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories.

Guard Armaan Franklin scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, as Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) sank 12 of its 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

Freshman Isaac McKneely had a breakout game, scoring 12 points and going 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

“When you play against their zone, you can’t just live and die by the 3, but you have to live a little bit by the 3,” said Bennett. “Or maybe more than a little.”

Point guard Kihei Clark improved to 6-1 in his career against the Orange (10-6, 3-2), including wins in the past four meetings. Clark scored five points and dished out 11 assists, and fellow guard Reece Beekman had 13 points and seven assists.

Forward Jayden Gardner scored 10 and had three rebounds, becoming the only active Division I player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 18 points and backcourt mate Joe Girard added 17.

“Obviously, they got off to a great start shooting the ball,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. “We just made so many mistakes that we really haven’t been making. You just can’t do that against Virginia, or anybody, especially on the road.”

In the Pittsburgh loss, the Panthers took over after the break by driving hard to the basket, often reaching the rim, other times kicking out for corner 3s. Syracuse found no such room to operate Saturday against the pack-line defense.

Virginia’s guards kept the Orange ball handlers in front of them and out of the lane, and center Kadin Shedrick anchored the back end, protecting the rim.

The first Orange possession of the second half ended with a Shedrick blocked shot, the second on a steal by Franklin.

In all, UVa outscored Syracuse 22-9 in the first 8 minutes of the second half, a dramatic improvement from the second half at Pittsburgh.

“In practice the past couple of days, [Coach Bennett] was really on us about effort,” said McKneely. “He can tell if you’re taking a play off. The past couple of days in practice were really intense, especially on the defensive end. I think it got us ready.”

Virginia came out stroking from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of its first 6 3-point attempts and building a 20-9 lead with 12:42 left in the first half.

That margin ballooned to 35-18 with 3:42 before intermission following a 15-4 run that saw McKneely knock down a pair of 3s and Gardner score 6 points.

But Syracuse ended the half on an 8-0 run, with Virginia failing to score on its final seven possessions before the break and missing its last five shots. The Cavalier lead at the break was 35-26.

The Cavaliers wasted no time asserting themselves in the second half, signaling early there wouldn’t be another letdown. They went up 50-27 after a 3-pointer by Ben Vander Plas with 15:24 to play.

The late 16-3 run by the Orange left them down 57-48, and a Joe Girard 3-pointer got Syracuse within eight with 2:04 left.

But Virginia held on, thanks in part to Beekman, who scored 10 points during the final 2:45 of the contest.

Afterward, Bennett tried to begin a standard postgame talk to his team in the locker room following his 327th victory with the Cavaliers, but Gardner and Francisco Caffaro doused him with a Gatorade jug.

“Kind of glad, now we can move on,” said Bennett. “And keep trying to become a better defensive team.”