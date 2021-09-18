No. 12 Villanova climbs back in fourth quarter to beat No. 21 Richmond 34-27

VILLANOVA, Pa. — How quickly things can change.

On Saturday at 12th-ranked Villanova, it took 24:50 of game time for 21st-ranked Richmond to fall into a 13-point, first-half hole.

It took just 2:27 in the second half to get it right back, surging ahead.

The Wildcats, though, got the last laugh with a final, quick, fourth-quarter momentum swing. They scored three touchdowns in 4:23 late, to win 34-27 in what was both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener. It came in front of 12,001 at Villanova Stadium, during Family Weekend.

Richmond’s Aaron Dykes took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a score, and the complexion of a game Villanova had dominated began to switch with the snap of a finger. That score made it 13-7.

And, with the ball back, Villanova’s Dez Boykin fumbled on a hit by UR’s Aaron Banks. It was recovered by Xavier Marshall at the Villanova 27.

The Spiders (2-1, 0-1 CAA) cashed in when Isaac Brown snagged a 28-yard pass from Joe Mancuso in the end zone for a touchdown. And, just like that, UR led 14-13 at the 12:33 mark of the third quarter.