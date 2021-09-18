No. 12 Villanova climbs back in fourth quarter to beat No. 21 Richmond 34-27

VILLANOVA, Pa. — How quickly things can change.
On Saturday at 12th-ranked Villanova, it took 24:50 of game time for 21st-ranked Richmond to fall into a 13-point, first-half hole.
It took just 2:27 in the second half to get it right back, surging ahead.
The Wildcats, though, got the last laugh with a final, quick, fourth-quarter momentum swing. They scored three touchdowns in 4:23 late, to win 34-27 in what was both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener. It came in front of 12,001 at Villanova Stadium, during Family Weekend.
Richmond’s Aaron Dykes took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a score, and the complexion of a game Villanova had dominated began to switch with the snap of a finger. That score made it 13-7.
And, with the ball back, Villanova’s Dez Boykin fumbled on a hit by UR’s Aaron Banks. It was recovered by Xavier Marshall at the Villanova 27.
The Spiders (2-1, 0-1 CAA) cashed in when Isaac Brown snagged a 28-yard pass from Joe Mancuso in the end zone for a touchdown. And, just like that, UR led 14-13 at the 12:33 mark of the third quarter.
Later, Mancuso lobbed a pass to wide-open redshirt freshman tight end Connor Deveney down the right sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. And, after UR’s Aamir Hall snubbed out a Villanova drive with an interception in the end zone at the 4:12 mark, the Spiders cashed in for a 43-yard field goal by Jake Larson. They led 24-13 with 15 seconds to go in the third quarter.
All in all, the Spiders outscored the Wildcats 24-0 in the third quarter, and outgained them 178 yards to 85, after Villanova (3-0, 1-0) outgained UR 201 yards to 67 in the first half.
Larson added a 23-yard, fourth-quarter field goal with 9:02 to play to make it 27-13. But Villanova climbed back.
A pair of tough runs by Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith — a 10 yarder before a 2 yarder, leaping into the end zone for a touchdown — cut the UR lead to 27-20 with 5:01 to play.
Villanova then forced a UR three and out. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against UR on the punt put the ball at the Villanova 49. And Smith went on to find Jaaron Hayek down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown, to tie it at 27 with 2:02 to play.
The Wildcats forced another three and out to get the ball back. And after Daniel Smith connected with Jaaron Hayek for an 18-yard gain to the UR 47, Rayjoun Pringle hauled in a pass and weaved his way to the end zone for a 47-yard score to give the Wildcats the decisive 34-27 lead.
Villanova’s 13-0 halftime lead could’ve easily been steeper. The Wildcats rolled into UR territory on their first drive on the back of Justin Covington, the CAA’s leading rusher entering the day, at 107.5 yards a game. Covington had three consecutive carries to start, including a 32-yard burst on the third tote, to the Richmond 36.
Ultimately, though, that drive stalled out and the Wildcats settled for a 36-yard field goal by Cole Bunce, who also converted on a 30-yard try in the second quarter.
But Villanova got the ball right back when UR quarterback Joe Mancuso threw an interception to Owen Thomas on the Spiders’ second play. Thomas took the ball to the UR 5.
Again, though, Villanova stalled, hurt by a pair of penalties: a holding call and a false start. Bunce attempted a 27-yard field goal, but it was no good.
Later, in the second quarter, the turnover bug bit the Spiders again. Backed up deep in UR territory, running back Savon Smith fumbled, forced by Villanova’s Malik Smith. Mike Ruane recovered the ball at the UR 6 for the Wildcats.
And, on the very next play, Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, a Leesburg native, jogged the ball in for a score to make it 10-0 at the 10:38 mark.
The Wildcats nearly had a second touchdown of the frame shortly before halftime, when Daniel Smith connected with Dez Boykin for what would’ve been a 39-yard score. But the play was called back for holding and the possession ended in a punt.
Richmond entered with the top third-down defense in the country, holding Howard and Lehigh to a combined 3 of 22. Villanova was 7 of 14 on third downs Saturday.
Covington, after racking up 81 yards in the first half, finished with 92, on 18 carries.
Villanova entered with the top defense in the nation, surrendering a total of six points in games against Lehigh and Bucknell, and a total of just 9 rushing yards. The Wildcats held UR to 79 yards rushing total, led by Savon Smith’s 32. Mancuso finished 18 of 32 for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Richmond travels to play at Virginia Tech next, a noon kickoff on Saturday.
