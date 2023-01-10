No. 13 Virginia braces for North Carolina, Armando Bacot

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Armando Bacot’s cross-court pass to teammate Caleb Love for a 3-pointer set up North Carolina’s first points of Saturday’s win over Notre Dame. The star forward’s pass out of a double-team to R.J. Davis for a 3 late in the game helped seal the victory.

Bacot’s latest double-double — 21 points and 13 rebounds against the Irish — grabbed the headlines, but his emerging skill as a passer might have been the biggest development for the surging Tar Heels.

“Those are plays I don’t think Armando would have felt comfortable doing at the beginning of the year,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said Monday, as his team readies to visit No. 13 Virginia on Tuesday night.

Bacot, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound Richmond native who opted to return to Carolina for his senior season this year, leads the ACC in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game.

A frequent subject of double teams, Bacot — the former Trinity Episcopal star and 2018 All-Metro player of the year — has shown better anticipation of where extra defenders are coming from and better awareness of where to pass the ball.

North Carolina, which played in the national championship game last year, got off to a disappointing 5-4 start this season. But the Heels (11-5, 3-2 ACC) have won six of their last seven going into the game at UVa (11-3, 3-2).

Bacot has tallied 12 assists in his past three outings. Davis said his star has also improved getting position in the low post, allowing him to score before double-teams arrive, and has run the floor harder to get the ball quickly in transition.

All of that, Davis said, will be important Tuesday night against a Virginia defense that is giving up a league-low 59.6 points per game.

“There’s no secret that, a lot of times, Virginia will double the post,” Davis said. “Just finding places for Armando to catch the ball, where he can make a move without a double team but also, when they do double team to have our players in places where Armando knows where they’re at and he can get it out and distribute it and get it to an open player.”

Last season, in a pair of double-digit wins over the Cavaliers, Bacot was dominant. After totaling 29 points and 25 rebounds in his first three career games against UVa, all losses, Bacot went for 39 points and 32 boards in last year’s wins.

“Like any player that gets experience and has had, probably, every defense thrown at him because of his prowess, he just gets better,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “He’s always been a very gifted passer with good vision. His balance, his ability to not get sped up and his strength, along with just a natural vision and skill for passing, help him.

“He’s improved throughout the years, but was pretty darn good to start.”

Bacot isn’t the only one. North Carolina opened the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation after returning most of its championship runner-up roster. Love and Davis are potent perimeter scorers and guard Leaky Black, one of the ACC’s top defenders, has expanded his offensive game this season.

While UVa has made its mark — as always — defensively, the Tar Heels lead the ACC in scoring, putting up 81.2 points per game.

“You’re talking about an older player in all these guys we’re talking about,” Bennett said. “They just have been through it.”

For Hubert Davis, whether it’s Black driving to score or dish to the perimeter, or Bacot scoring on the low block or kicking out for open perimeter shots, being sound with the basketball figures to be a key Tuesday night.

“You’ve got to take great shots against Virginia because the possessions are less,” he said. “You don’t want to waste it with a turnover or bad shot. You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity.”