CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia clinched a share of the ACC regular-season championship Saturday. And unlike so many things this up-and-down season, it came relatively easily.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner and senior guard Armaan Franklin each scored 16 and the 13th-ranked Cavaliers found their shooting touch in a 75-60 win over Louisville on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena, sending themselves into next week’s ACC tournament off back-to-back wins.

It’s the sixth time in the last 10 years Virginia has won or shared the regular-season title and gives it the No. 2 seed next week in Greensboro, where it will open play in the quarterfinals Thursday, after a double bye.

Saturday, the Cavaliers didn’t reach the dominant level they played at in a pair of high-profile wins over Baylor and Illinois in Las Vegas in November, wins that elevated expectations for this year’s team, but they did turn in one of their best all-around performances in conference play this season, leading from start to finish.

After struggling to hit shots for the past two weeks, Virginia’s offense got a get-right performance, shooting 57.1% from the floor. It even turned in a strong showing at the free throw line, going 11 for 14.

UVa, 7-2 in games decided by five point or fewer or in overtime this season, won an ACC game by double figures for the fifth time, and first time since taking out North Carolina State 63-50 on Feb. 7.

Before the game, Virginia recognized five seniors ahead of the regular-season finale – Gardner, Franklin, center Francisco Caffaro, forward Ben Vander Plas and guard Chase Coleman.

Franklin and Caffaro have the option of coming back next season. Franklin said this week he has not made a decision.

Fifth-year senior Kihei Clark did not take part, having gone through his Senior Day ceremony last season, before deciding to return for his extra year of eligibility.

Clark knocked down a corner 3 just 19 seconds into the game, setting the stage for a crisp offensive performance.

Franklin, who said he hasn’t made any decision about next year yet, scored eight points in the first 7:41 of play.

The Cavaliers shot 50% from the floor, went 5 for 12 from 3-point range and assisted on all 13 of their made baskets in the first half.

Defensively, they held the Cardinals to 33.3% shooting and forced eight turnovers before the break, taking a 36-20 lead to the locker room.