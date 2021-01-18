No. 13 Virginia hopes to hold on to momentum despite postponement

“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump from behind the arc, but I trust my mechanics, trust my technique,” Hauser said. “I just keep working every day and I know eventually they’re going to start falling. Hopefully, this is a trend now that they start falling a little more, but just stick to the grind and just keep shooting.”

Rice transfer Trey Murphy III went 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts as UVA, overall, finished 15 for 27 beyond the arc.

“To shoot that way is something you’d love to bottle and take with you everywhere,” coach Tony Bennett said Monday.

UVA now leads the ACC in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.5% of its attempts, leads the league in field goal percentage (50.7) and ranks eighth in scoring (73.6 points per game).

It’s scored 80 points in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2007. And, in three of its last four outings, Virginia has had five players reach double figures.

That victory gave the Cavaliers sole possession of first place in the ACC, the league’s only team without a conference loss.