No. 13 Virginia hopes to hold onto momentum despite postponement

Woldetensae wasn’t alone Saturday. Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, also broke out of his early-season distance shooting funk, going 10 for 33 his first seven games in a UVA uniform. Against Clemson, he went 4 for 5 as Virginia drained 15 3-pointers in the win, the team’s fifth in a row.

“I've been in a little bit of a slump from behind the arc, but I trust my mechanics, trust my technique,” said Hauser. “I just keep working every day and I know eventually they’re going to start falling. Hopefully this is a trend now that they start falling a little more, but just stick to the grind and just keep shooting.”

Rice transfer Trey Murphy III went 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts as UVA, overall, finished 15 for 27 from beyond the arc.

“To shoot that way is something you’d love to bottle and take with you everywhere,” coach Tony Bennett said Monday.

UVA now leads the ACC in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.5% of its attempts, leads the league in field goal percentage (50.7%) and ranks eighth in scoring (73.6 points per game).

It’s scored 80 points in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2007. And, in three of its last four outings, Virginia has had five players reach double figures.