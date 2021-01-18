No. 13 Virginia hopes to hold onto momentum despite postponement

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year ago, Virginia’s offense lacked perimeter shooting for the first half of the college basketball season. Then, Tomas Woldetensae got rolling and, suddenly, the Cavaliers were the ACC’s hottest team, ending the regular season with eight straight wins.
Woldetensae, recruited to UVA from Indian Hills Community College as a sharpshooter, hit 32 of his 52 total 3-point shots in the final 12 games last season, shooting just under 40% in those games.
So when the 6-foot-5 Italian opened this season 6 for 15 from 3 point range, failed to hit a 3 in three straight games and didn’t even see the floor against Notre Dame, there was a mix of concern and confidence.
Woldetensae wasn’t shooting well, but he certainly good again.
Again turned out to be Saturday at Clemson. He went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 14 points in Virginia’s 85-50 win over the then-No. 12 Tigers, a blowout victory that elevated UVA to No. 13 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“I hope it’s a breakthrough, let's put it that way,” said Woldetensae. “Last year, I struggled the first half of the season and I hope now that we passed that struggling moment, we can move forward with a better angle, especially maybe playing in March Madness.”
Woldetensae wasn’t alone Saturday. Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, also broke out of his early-season distance shooting funk, going 10 for 33 his first seven games in a UVA uniform. Against Clemson, he went 4 for 5 as Virginia drained 15 3-pointers in the win, the team’s fifth in a row.
“I've been in a little bit of a slump from behind the arc, but I trust my mechanics, trust my technique,” said Hauser. “I just keep working every day and I know eventually they’re going to start falling. Hopefully this is a trend now that they start falling a little more, but just stick to the grind and just keep shooting.”
Rice transfer Trey Murphy III went 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts as UVA, overall, finished 15 for 27 from beyond the arc.
“To shoot that way is something you’d love to bottle and take with you everywhere,” coach Tony Bennett said Monday.
UVA now leads the ACC in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.5% of its attempts, leads the league in field goal percentage (50.7%) and ranks eighth in scoring (73.6 points per game).
It’s scored 80 points in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2007. And, in three of its last four outings, Virginia has had five players reach double figures.
That victory gave the Cavaliers sole possession of first place in the ACC, the league’s only team without a conference loss.
The challenge for shooters like Hauser, Murphy and Woldetensae – and the UVA program, overall – is that now that they’re on a roll, they’re going to have to wait to get back on the floor. With Wednesday’s home game against North Carolina State postponed due to a pair of positive COVID-19 tests in the Wolfpack program, Virginia won’t play again until hosting Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
“When you feel like you have a rhythm, you’d like to keep playing but that is what it is this year more than ever,” said Bennett. “You just can’t control that.”
Bennett said the team wasn’t able to schedule a replacement mid-week game, so it will have to wait until Georgia Tech comes to town for its chance to play again.
