No. 13 Virginia looks to end 2022 with a road win at Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With Albany keeping Wednesday night’s game close, Virginia veteran point guard Kihei Clark made a pair of plays late in the first half, back-to-back, to break things open for the 13th-ranked Cavaliers.

With 2:04 to go before halftime, Clark poked the ball away from Albany’s Malik Edmead as Edmead brought it up the court, retrieved it and went the other way for a layup. Just 11 seconds later, Clark did the exact same thing, putting UVa up seven points and sending it on its way to a comfortable 66-46 win to wrap up its nonconference schedule.

“You just don’t see that,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “Because once a guy picks your pocket, when you get peeled you’re like, ‘Okay, no more.’ At least that’s how you’re thinking.”

Game-changing defense, of course, is something frequently seen from Bennett’s program over the past decade.

Playing great defense that leads to offense – that, Virginia knows, is its formula for success.

“We know what our identity has to be,” said guard Armaan Franklin. “We know we’re not there all the time, but just being able to build that consistent identity as a team is going to be important for us going into ACC play.”

Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany wrapped up its nonconference schedule, a slate that saw it go 8-1 with wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. The Cavaliers (9-2, 1-1 ACC) climbed as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before back-to-back losses to Houston and Miami caused them to drop.

Albany presented a chance to get back on track before facing only ACC competition the rest of the way.

“We just wanted to come out and get right,” said Bennett, who is one win behind Terry Holland’s school record for victories. “Hopefully we did that.”

Virginia won’t have to wait long to find out. It plays at Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2) on Saturday, New Year’s Eve day, to close out the 2022 calendar year.

The Cavaliers, who lead the ACC holding opponents to 58.6 points per game, have won their last nine meetings against the Yellow Jackets, who are 2-16 all-time against Bennett.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pasnter is 0-8 against UVa.

And the games have been, not surprisingly, dominated by Virginia’s defense.

UVa has stifled Georgia Tech for the better part of a decade now. The Jackets have been held under 55 points against UVA in 10 of the last 12 meetings, and haven’t scored over 68 points against Virginia in any of their last 17 games.

That is what the Cavaliers hope to get done in Atlanta on Saturday.

“We’re trying to find our identity and getting back to what we do, just get back out here having fun,” said forward Jayden Gardner.

Virginia played the Albany game without its best defensive player, guard Reece Beekman. The junior has been dealing with a strained hamstring.

“He played in the Houston and Miami games and did a good job for the most part, and wasn’t 100%,” said Bennett. “We need Reece as close to 100% as possible. I think it’s improving. It just didn’t feel quite right. We decided let’s give him a full week and then reevaluate.”

The Cavaliers, who play at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, will take a similarly conservative approach regarding Beekman’s status against Georgia Tech.

“We have to be as smart as we can and just respond and read how he’s feeling and just keep giving him great rehab and then rest,” said Bennett. “We’ll reevaluate and hopefully he’ll be good to go.”