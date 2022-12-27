No. 13 Virginia looks to regain its shooting form when it hosts Albany

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In Virginia’s home loss to Houston, Ben Vander Plas had the worst shooting game of his college career, going 0 for 7 from the floor, including missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

Adding insult to the ineffectiveness, Vander Plas had his off outing on a day when fans in the front row at John Paul Jones Arena were wearing T-shirts bearing his likeness, at least his hair, headband and mustache, part of an NIL promotion.

In the days before the team traveled to South Florida to play Miami on Dec. 20, Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio, spent extra time getting up shots, eager to bury his shaky shooting game and bounce back.

“Obviously, having an 0-fer game is not fun, ever,” said Vander Plas.

Vander Plas had considerably more fun against Miami, albeit in a losing effort for UVa (8-2). He went 7 for 13 from the floor, including a 4-for-9 showing from 3-point range, and scored 20 points, his most in a Virginia uniform.

“He hit 3s when we desperately needed 3s,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett after the 66-64 loss, the team’s second in a row. “… To see Ben, after a tough shooting game, come back, make some big plays and battled hard, was I think a good sign. He’s a smart tough player and I’m glad we have him.”

His last three seasons at Ohio, Vander Plas had five games where he hit one or no shots. Each time, he came back in the next game and scored in double figures.

Now, he’s hoping to help lead the way as his Virginia team tries to break out of its long-distance shooting funk, continuing with Wednesday night’s home game against Albany (5-9).

A year ago, UVa wasn’t a great 3-point shooting team, despite the addition of Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin, who had shot 42.4% from 3 as a sophomore.

Franklin didn’t find similar success his first season in Charlottesville, going 53 for 179 (29.6%) from 3-point range.

As a team, the Cavaliers averaged 32.3% from 3-point range during the season, averaging five 3-pointers per game. Kihei Clark, who hit 34.6 from beyond the arc, was the team’s most effective outside shooter.

This year, with the addition of Vander Plas and freshmen Isaac McKneely, and the return of Clark, Franklin and junior guard Reece Beekman, the hope was that Virginia had improved in that area, and the early returns were encouraging.

Virginia opened the season 8-0, notching significant wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan thanks, in large part, to great outside shooting. It shot 50% (52 for 104) from 3-point range over its first six games, but had connected on just 18% (11 for 62) the three games leading into the Miami contest.

Against the Hurricanes, UVa went 6 for 23 (26%) from beyond the arc in the loss, one that dropped it to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Beekman, the team’s top dribble-drive penetrator, has been hobbled by a strained hamstring that’s robbed him of much of his burst the past few games. His inability to get in the lane and to draw the defense into collapsing has made it more difficult to get wide-open perimeter looks.

But Vander Plas said the Cavaliers have still been getting the shots they want from 3-point range.

“I feel like we’ve been getting some good shots, every game,” said Vander Plas. “I know myself, the Houston game especially, I think I was 0 for 6 from 3 and maybe one of them was a little bit contested. The rest, guys found me when I was open. I just missed them. We’re doing a good job getting good looks, just have to keep working, keep building that confidence, trusting each other and they’ll start to fall.”

For Bennett, the corrections need to come in other areas – defense, rebounding, ball security – because shooting can always come and go.

“We shot the ball so well early in the year,” Bennett said. “When you don’t shoot well, I think we need to be a little sounder and a little scrappier in other areas. Playing to win, in the right ways. Whether that’s just being assertive and sound and tough on both ends of the floor and that needs to be at a higher, more consistent level.”