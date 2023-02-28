CHARLOTTESVILLE – After Saturday’s road loss at North Carolina, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett praised his team’s defensive “tenacity” in the second half.

On Tuesday, against a desperate-for-a-quality-win Clemson team, the No. 13 Cavaliers didn’t wait 20 minutes to get that going.

Behind that tenacious defense – and just enough offense – UVa snapped its two-game slide, topping the Tigers 64-57 and clinching a top-four seed and double-bye in next week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

“At this time of year, you’ll never be successful if you don’t sit down and guard,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We’re back to a little more of how we like to play. We’ll get working.”

Seniors Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points as Virginia grabbed the lead 6:04 into the contest and never gave it back, improving to 14-1 at home this season. The Cavaliers close the regular season on Saturday at home against Louisville.

Freshmen Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely contributed off the bench. McKneely scored 12, and Dunn had 10 for UVa, which beat Clemson for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings.

UVa played more of its blocker-mover offense than it has for most of this season, and it proved effective.

The win moves Virginia (22-6, 14-5 ACC) into a tie for second place with Miami, which finishes its season on Saturday at home against first-place Pittsburgh. If the Panthers beat the Hurricanes, and UVa beats Louisville that day, the Cavaliers will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament.

“I though both teams played exceptionally hard," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "They played a little better than we did. They’re very good defensively. I don’t think we got into a good rhythm in the game. They were just a little bit tougher than we were on some certain plays.”

PJ Hall scored 19 to the lead the Tigers, who also got 17 from Hunter Tyson.

Clemson (21-9, 13-6) came to Charlottesville desperate for a resume-building win. Despite being in the top four in the ACC and having won three of its last four before Tuesday night, most projections had the Tigers out of the NCAA tournament field.

Brownell’s team started out Tuesday with a NET ranking of 60, weighed down by four Quad 3 and 4 losses.

The Virginia game presented a chance for a Quad 1 win that would’ve improved Clemson’s outlook. And in the first few minutes, the Tigers looked on their way.

Virginia’s offensive issues continued early on as it missed its first eight shots, including a number of layups, and didn’t score for the first 4:48, finally getting on the board when Reece Beekman found Ryan Dunn on an ally-oop.

That started a 12-2 run that saw the Cavaliers go up 12-7. From there, UVa went to its most unusual lineup of the year, inserting seldom-used reserves Francisco Caffaro and Taine Murray into the game, along with freshmen Dunn and Isaac McKneely and senior Kihei Clark, the lone starter on the floor.

“They had practiced well last week and the two practices we had," Bennett said. "I thought we needed the physicality, we needed the energy. ... We had been struggling. We said let’s mix it up and try to get some energy.”

Murray had not played in a game since getting two minutes of action against Boston College a month ago, on Jan. 28.

With that unlikely group on the floor, Virginia actually extended its lead to 19-10. Meanwhile, center Kadin Shedrick did not play Tuesday.

The Cavaliers took a 28-23 lead into halftime, hitting 10 of their last 20 shots, after missing their first eight. They held Clemson to 32.1% shooting.

A 9-0 run early in the second half, capped by a 3-pointer and then jumper by Franklin, extended the home team’s edge to 41-27 with 12:45 to go.

The Tigers clawed back, getting to down 57-50 with 3:21 to play, and pulled within 4 points, down 59-55, after a Chase Hunter 3-pointer with 31 seconds to play.

With 26 seconds to go, Clark hit one of two free throws, then Beekman came up with his fourth steal of the game to seal the win.