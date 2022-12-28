No. 13 Virginia wins nonconference finale over Albany

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Armaan Franklin’s defensive ability and effort in practice kept him on the floor. Then, his shooting helped produce a win.

Franklin, who had scored in double-figures just once in his last seven games and went 0 for 7 in last week’s road loss to Miami, shook off a slow start to score 20 points and lead No. 13 Virginia to a 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

“He came back and practiced really tough and hard-nosed,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, whose team snapped two-game losing streak. “And I thought he brought that into the game.”

With junior guard Reece Beekman out as he continues to recover from a strained hamstring, Franklin and forward Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers’ offense in Virginia’s final nonconference game of the season.

The Cavaliers went 8-1 in those games, their best showing since going 12-1 in nonleague games in 2018-19, the year they won the national championship.

Gardner finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. He scored 8 of Virginia’s first 10 points.

Senior guard Kihei Clark narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 assists. Clark’s back-to-back steals that he turned into fast-break layups late in the first half broke the game open for the Cavaliers (9-2).

“The kid, Clark, is one of the best guards in the country,” said Albany coach Dwayne Killings. “The reason why he’s a winner and the reason why he’s won the games that he has, he makes two steals that really changed the complexion of the game. It gave them the momentum they needed and they never looked back.”

Albany (5-10), led by 11 points off the bench from Da’Kquan Davis, hung around until UVa closed out the first half on a big run, then put the game away early in the second. It outscored the Great Danes 25-8 to open the second half.

Virginia had played the same starting lineup in each of its first 10 games — Beekman, Franklin and Kihei in the backcourt, Gardner and Kadin Shedrick at the forwards.

Wednesday night, with Beekman out, UVa opened with freshman Isaac McKneely at his guard spot and Ben Vander Plas opening the game in place of Shedrick. But Vander Plas picked up two early fouls, bringing Shedrick back into a key role.

Shedrick finished with 8 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Beekman wasn’t the only one Virginia was missing Wednesday night. Associate head coach Jason Williford, a Richmond native and former John Marshall High School star, missed the game due to an illness, a team spokesperson said.

Franklin took a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the game but missed, seemingly setting the stage for another rough outing for the former Indiana sharpshooter. He missed his first five shots, including watching a wide-open 3 rim out with 13:22 left in the half.

In all, Franklin had missed his last 10 shots and hadn’t scored since the final minutes of the Houston loss on Dec. 17, before he got a contested jumper in the lane to fall with 12:28 to go before the break.

“You’re always trying to see one go in,” said Franklin. “I know I got a couple of good looks in the beginning. They just didn’t fall. So, just being able to attack more, get closer to the rim, get back to the mid-range pull-up. And just going from there.”

From there, Franklin got going. He scored 10 first-half points, going 3 for 4 from the floor, 3 for 3 at the free throw line and hitting a 3-pointer, as the Danes proved a game and resilient opponent.

Virginia and Albany were neck-and-neck for most of the first half, until the home team closed out the half on an 11-0 run — one that included back-to-back steals and fast-break layups from Clark — to take a 33-24 lead into the locker room.

“I told him, ‘I’ve not seen a guy pick someone’s pocket two times in a row,’ ” said Bennett, who later recalled his NBA teammate, Muggsy Bogues, doing it. “That was impressive.”

The Cavaliers kept it going after the break, forcing a pair of turnovers, getting a basket from McKneely, a 3-pointer from Franklin and a tough inside score from Gardner to push the lead to 40-24 just 2:43 into the second half.

Clark buried a straightaway 3 with 14:50 to go that bulged UVa’s margin to 46-26.

Virginia won despite another shoddy 3-point shooting night, going 5 for 18 from beyond the arc. But Franklin and Gardner’s scoring combined with a stingy defense helped the Cavaliers, eventually, overwhelm Albany.

Bennett moved one victory shy of tying Terry Holland’s all-time program record of 326 wins.

The Cavaliers end the calendar year with a New Year’s Eve day game at ACC foe Georgia Tech, then play at Pittsburgh on Jan. 4 in their first game of 2023.

FG FT Reb

ALBANY M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Beagle 34 4-6 1-3 1-5 4 3 9

Jackson 14 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 4 0

Patel 24 1-3 1-2 0-2 0 0 3

Drumgoole 31 2-12 2-2 0-4 0 2 7

Hutcheson 28 3-7 0-0 1-5 0 2 7

Davis 29 4-11 0-0 0-6 1 1 11

Edmead 24 2-7 4-4 0-1 3 3 9

Reddish 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Ketner 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Kellogg 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0

Totals 200 16-52 8-11 4-26 9 16 46

Percentages: FG .308, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Davis 3-9, Edmead 1-1, Hutcheson 1-5, Drumgoole 1-7, Reddish 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Patel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocks: 3 (Hutcheson 2, Patel). Turnovers: 8 (Beagle 3, Edmead 2, Ketner 2, Drumgoole). Steals: 3 (Davis, Edmead, Hutcheson).

FG FT Reb

VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Gardner 27 7-11 2-3 3-7 0 0 16

Vndr Plas 15 1-4 0-2 1-2 1 3 3

Clark 27 3-4 1-2 0-4 10 1 8

Franklin 31 7-13 3-3 1-2 0 0 20

McKneely 28 2-7 1-1 0-3 2 2 5

Shedrick 22 3-6 2-2 1-6 1 1 8

Dunn 18 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 2

Caffaro 13 1-1 0-5 0-2 0 1 2

Murray 13 0-2 2-2 0-3 0 0 2

Coleman 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

Totals 200 25-52 11-20 6-32 15 9 66

Percentages: FG .481, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Franklin 3-6, Clark 1-1, Vander Plas 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-2, McKneely 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocks: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Dunn, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Turnovers: 7 (Clark 2, Dunn 2, Caffaro, Franklin, McKneely). Steals: 4 (Clark 2, McKneely, Shedrick).

Albany 24 22 — 46

Virginia 33 33 — 66