No. 14 UVA gets tough, holds off North Carolina State, 64-57

Early on, it didn’t appear that UVA had addressed that, as the Wolfpack were able to penetrate the pack-line defense and score in the paint.

Virginia also didn’t improve its ball security, committing seven turnovers in the first half. Still, despite that, the Cavaliers led for much of the half and never trailed by more than 3 points in the period.

Hauser scored 11 points in the first 9:35 of the game, as UVA hit seven of its first 10 shots to take a 19-13 lead.

The Wolfpack used a 7-0 run to take a 20-19 lead with 6:05 left in the half as Virginia suffered a scoring drought of over six minutes, during which it committed four of its six first-half turnovers.

Huff finally ended the long scoreless spell with a game-tying 3-pointer that knotted the game 22-22 with 3:53 to go before the break.

North Carolina State went cold late in the half, hitting just two of its final eight shots as the Cavaliers built a 28-24 lead going to the locker room.

In the second half, UVA pushed its lead to 43-34 after a pair of free throws by Clark with 12:27 to play.

North Carolina State center D.J. Funderburk, who missed the team’s game against Syracuse on Sunday, led a post-halftime surge for the Wolfpack.