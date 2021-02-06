No. 14 UVA heats up in second half, pushing back Pitt for 73-66 win

Pittsburgh got as close as down 71-65 with 5.7 seconds to play, but Virginia held on down the stretch, winning for the ninth time in its last 10 games to remain atop the ACC standings.

Virginia’s offense struggled throughout the first half. Pittsburgh jumped out to a 7-0 lead while the Cavaliers missed their first four shots and didn’t score for the first 3:49 of play.

They finally got on the board when Hauser hit a straightaway 3 with 16:11 to go in the half.

UVA settled for attempts from beyond the arc for the first 10 minutes of play. Eight of its first nine shots were 3-point attempts, and only two of those went down, helping the Panthers build an 11-6 edge with 12:45 to go before the break.

On the other end of the floor, as it did in the first half Wednesday against North Carolina State, UVA struggled with interior defense.

The Panthers scored 18 of their 26 first half points in the paint.

Virginia used an 8-0 run in the final minutes, getting two 3-pointers off the bench from Woldetensae and a baseline dunk from Murphy III to go up 30-26.

UVA led 30-27 at the half.