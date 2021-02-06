No. 14 UVA heats up in second half, pushing back Pitt for 73-66 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – To open the game, Virginia struggled to keep Pittsburgh out of the paint and to knock down its 3-point shots. Those struggles didn’t last.
Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae combined to hit 10 of No. 14 UVA’s 12 made 3-pointers and the Cavaliers used a dominating second-half defensive performance to pull away from Pittsburgh for a 73-66 win Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.
Hauser led Virginia with 23 points, while proving surprisingly effective defending Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s leading scorer, for most of the game.
Huff added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Woldetensae came off the bench to score 14, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range.
After hitting just two of its first eight 3-point attempts to start the game, UVA (13-3, 9-1 ACC) got rolling from beyond the arc. It hit eight of its next 12 from that range and finished 12 for 24 from distance.
Woldetensae didn’t miss a shot until a rushed 3 to beat the shot clock failed to go down with 3:42 to play and UVA up 64-53.
The Cavaliers led by as many as 17 in the second half, going up 62-45 on a basket by Trey Murphy III with 7:22 to play. But the Panthers used a 12-2 run – fueled by UVA turnovers – to trim the deficit to 64-57 with 2:20 to go.
Pittsburgh got as close as down 71-65 with 5.7 seconds to play, but Virginia held on down the stretch, winning for the ninth time in its last 10 games to remain atop the ACC standings.
Virginia’s offense struggled throughout the first half. Pittsburgh jumped out to a 7-0 lead while the Cavaliers missed their first four shots and didn’t score for the first 3:49 of play.
They finally got on the board when Hauser hit a straightaway 3 with 16:11 to go in the half.
UVA settled for attempts from beyond the arc for the first 10 minutes of play. Eight of its first nine shots were 3-point attempts, and only two of those went down, helping the Panthers build an 11-6 edge with 12:45 to go before the break.
On the other end of the floor, as it did in the first half Wednesday against North Carolina State, UVA struggled with interior defense.
The Panthers scored 18 of their 26 first half points in the paint.
Virginia used an 8-0 run in the final minutes, getting two 3-pointers off the bench from Woldetensae and a baseline dunk from Murphy III to go up 30-26.
UVA led 30-27 at the half.
