No. 15 Virginia Tech falters in blowout home loss to Penn State

Early-season basketball losses, even 20-point blowouts that snap 35-game home non-conference win streaks, often prove to be more outliers than indications of what’s to come.
But alarming in No. 15 Virginia Tech’s 75-55 loss to Penn State on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, was the lack of a response when the Nittany Lions took command of the game one minute into the contest.
“They popped us right in the mouth and we didn’t respond very well,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “That’s a concern.”
After an opening 3-pointer by senior Wabissa Bede, the Hokies went cold, missing their next eight shots and committing five turnovers. Penn State took full advantage, going on a 17-0 run to lead 17-3 just 6:39 into the night.
Bede said PSU successfully controlled the pace of the game, drawing the Hokies into an up-and-down style of game they were hoping to avoid.
"I blame myself, being the leader of the team, going for the bait, playing in that style," said Bede. "We're not good that way. We're great at our style and our pace. ... When we tried to play like them, you could see in the first six minutes, it didn't go well for us."
Sophomore guard Jalen Cone came in off the bench and got Tech going briefly, scoring eight points and an assist in his first 3:09 in the game, helping trim PSU’s lead to 21-13 midway through the first half.
But behind 15 first-half points from Izaiah Brockington, the Nittany Lions went to the locker room up 42-23.
“They got us back on our heels, I think, on both ends,” said Young. “We found ourselves reeling.”
In upsetting then-No. 3 Villanova two weeks ago, Tech may have played its best game under Young. Tuesday night, the Hokies may have turned in their worst.
Brockington finished with 24 points and Myreon Jones added 14, hitting four of the Nittany Lions’ 12 makes from 3-point range, as PSU handed Young his most lopsided home loss in his two seasons with the Hokies.
Tech (4-1) committed 14 turnovers, shot just 37 percent from the floor and went 6 for 20 from 3-point range in suffering its first loss of the season.
Cone’s 11 points off the bench led the Hokies, who lost at home in a non-conference game for the first time since 2015 (West Virginia), snapping a 35-game home non-conference win streak.
Tech fell behind almost immediately in a dismal first half that saw it commit turnovers (10) than it made shots (9).
Penn State shot 51.4 percent in the first half and didn’t commit a turnover.
Tech’s leading scorer, Wofford transfer Keve Aluma, was held without a point before the break. He finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Young said he still feels good about his team as it prepares to open ACC play against Clemson next week.
"I don't think it's any deeper than, Penn State came in here and flattened our nose," said Young. "And did so early. Surprised. Disappointed in our response."