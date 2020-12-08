No. 15 Virginia Tech falters in blowout home loss to Penn State

Early-season basketball losses, even 20-point blowouts that snap 35-game home non-conference win streaks, often prove to be more outliers than indications of what’s to come.

But alarming in No. 15 Virginia Tech’s 75-55 loss to Penn State on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, was the lack of a response when the Nittany Lions took command of the game one minute into the contest.

“They popped us right in the mouth and we didn’t respond very well,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “That’s a concern.”

After an opening 3-pointer by senior Wabissa Bede, the Hokies went cold, missing their next eight shots and committing five turnovers. Penn State took full advantage, going on a 17-0 run to lead 17-3 just 6:39 into the night.

Bede said PSU successfully controlled the pace of the game, drawing the Hokies into an up-and-down style of game they were hoping to avoid.

"I blame myself, being the leader of the team, going for the bait, playing in that style," said Bede. "We're not good that way. We're great at our style and our pace. ... When we tried to play like them, you could see in the first six minutes, it didn't go well for us."