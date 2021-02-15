No. 16 Florida State rips No. 7 UVA

On Saturday, the same day Virginia easily handled North Carolina behind big games for Hauser and Huff, Florida State struggled past Wake Forest, needing overtime to beat the Demon Deacons. Just 48 hours later, FSU was essentially done with the ACC’s top team before halftime.

"If you want a chance to beat a team of this caliber, or that is playing at this level in this setting, you can’t be sometimes really good defensively," said Bennett. "You have to be all-the-time good.”

Unlike Saturday, when Virginia used a 21-2 first-half run to take control of the game in a home win over North Carolina, this time, the Cavaliers allowed that kind of surge. Florida State scored 14 unanswered points to spark a 20-3 run that put the Seminoles up 22-9.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Walker pushed FSU’s lead to 28-11 with 7:44 left before the break. It led by as many as 23 in the first half and went to the locker room up 45-25, the most points UVA has allowed this season.

Virginia struggled with ball security, committing eight first-half turnovers, and couldn’t keep the Seminoles off the glass, getting outrebounded 17-7.

Senior guard Tomas Woldetensae came off the bench to try to keep UVA in the game in the first half, scoring eight of his 11 points before the break.