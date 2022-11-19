No. 16 Virginia brings disruptive defense in Main Event title game against No. 19 Illinois

LAS VEGAS – Virginia’s pack-line defense has always been about denial – not letting opponents get to the rim. This season, the Cavaliers have added more disruption.

“Anytime you can take away a possession, you can steal a possession, that’s huge,” said senior forward Ben Vander Plas. “Because, in college basketball, every single possession matters.”

In the No. 16 Cavaliers’ 86-79 win over No. 5 Baylor on Friday, they had eight steals, three blocked shots and forced the Bears into 13 turnovers.

Virginia (3-0) scored 21 points off those turnovers, including 9 fast-break points, as the defense fueled the offense during a 30-5 run to open the second half.

“It adds a lot,” said guard Armaan Franklin, who had three steals to go with his career-high 26 points. “It opens up a new part of our team. Being able to run, get out in transition will help us.”

In his 14 seasons in Charlottesville, coach Tony Bennett has had some of the best defenses in all of college basketball. Under Bennett, Virginia has led the nation in scoring defense seven years and finished in the top five in that category 11 times.

But, by the numbers, it’s never been as disruptive as it has so far this season, albeit in a small sample size.

UVa is averaging 7 steals and 5 blocks per game through three games. If those numbers hold, they would be all-time highs during the Bennett era.

Opponents are turning the ball over 14 times per game against the Cavaliers, three more than last season, when guard Reece Beekman led the ACC in steals.

This year, Beekman is getting plenty of help taking the ball away from Franklin, center Kadin Shedrick and wing Ryan Dunn, among others.

“That’s what our defense is built on,” said Shedrick, who had two steals and two blocked shots Friday. “Guys work hard to help everybody, after stopping our own guy.”

Virginia may have an opportunity to build on its early success in the disruption department in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. No. 19 Illinois, which beat No. 8 UCLA on Friday to reach the title tilt, committed 21 turnovers in that game.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood called that total, especially the 13 the Illini (4-0) had in the first half, “alarming.”

“Sometimes we try to hit home runs and take it all by ourselves,” said Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 29 points and tied a school record hitting 8 3-pointers. “We need to just slow down, move the ball with pace and share the ball with our team.”

Senior forward Matthew Mayer said the Illini – which had beaten Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth in its first three games – may have struggled early to adjust to the heightened level of competition, something they expect to be more ready for against UVa.

“We played three not-so-great teams, so this was our first real test,” said Mayer. “And I think, in the first half, we were trying to play perfect, a little bit. We kind of eased into it the second half.”

Monmouth is a common opponent for Virginia and Illinois, helpful considering the teams will only have one day to prepare for each other. The Illini blasted the Hawks 103-65 on Nov. 14, getting 30 points from Shannon and 21 off the bench from Jayden Epps, a freshman from Norfolk.

UVa handled Monmouth, 89-42, three days earlier, hitting 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.