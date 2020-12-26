No. 16 Virginia drilled by No. 1 Gonzaga, 98-75

Down 24 early in the second half, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett called timeout, then walked out to compose his thoughts before speaking to his team. As he did, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert jogged off the court, smiling ear to ear.
Kispert’s career night paced No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 win over No. 16 UVA, and left Bennett and his Cavaliers with plenty to think about.
Kispert, a senior, scored a career-high 32 points, hitting a school-record nine 3-pointers, and sophomore Drew Timme added 29 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs scored the most points against Virginia by an opponent since Washington’s 106-63 win in 2010.
“This was important but painful," said UVA coach Tony Bennett. "I wish it wasn’t as poor of a showing as it was but you sometimes have to be able to know who are we? where are we really at? I know Gonzaga’s great, but we made them even look better than great tonight. And that was discouraging.”
Junior guard Kihei Clark led Virginia (4-2) with 19 points and four assists, but committed six turnovers, part of a 15-turnover performance by the team that led to 27 Bulldog points.
Transfer guard Trey Murphy III came off the bench to add 15 for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-31 all-time against the nation’s top-ranked team.
Three early turnovers helped Gonzaga (7-0) jump out to a 7-0 lead, and pushed that margin to 18-5 at the first break.
From the tip, UVA struggled with the outside shooting of Kispert and the inside scoring of Timme. But it was the Cavaliers’ ball-security issues that helped the Bulldogs go up by as many as 20 in the first half, leading 44-24 with 6:13 to go after a pair of Timme free throws.
Murphy hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds, capping a 7-0 run to end the half and trim Virginia’s halftime deficit to 44-31. Gonzaga’s total was the most scored against the Cavaliers in a first half since Tennessee put up 48 in a win over UVA in 2013.
It’s the second time this season they’ve allowed 40 in half, giving up that many in their previous upset loss to San Francisco.
Virginia held Bulldogs star Jalen Suggs off the scoreboard in the first half and competed surprisingly well on the glass, being out-rebounded just 17-14.
But a defense that looked a step – or more – off in its second game back from a 17-day COVID pause allowed Gonzaga to shoot 53.3 percent in the first half, led by Kispert’s 5 for 7 showing from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Virginia struggled when it had the ball, committing nine first-half turnovers that led to 19 Gonzaga points.
Kispert and the Bulldogs stayed hot coming back out of the locker room, pushing the lead to 62-38 with 15:54 to play after Kispert hit three more 3-pointers and Timme stuck back one of Kispert’s few misses.