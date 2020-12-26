No. 16 Virginia drilled by No. 1 Gonzaga, 98-75

Down 24 early in the second half, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett called timeout, then walked out to compose his thoughts before speaking to his team. As he did, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert jogged off the court, smiling ear to ear.

Kispert’s career night paced No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 win over No. 16 UVA, and left Bennett and his Cavaliers with plenty to think about.

Kispert, a senior, scored a career-high 32 points, hitting a school-record nine 3-pointers, and sophomore Drew Timme added 29 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs scored the most points against Virginia by an opponent since Washington’s 106-63 win in 2010.

“This was important but painful," said UVA coach Tony Bennett. "I wish it wasn’t as poor of a showing as it was but you sometimes have to be able to know who are we? where are we really at? I know Gonzaga’s great, but we made them even look better than great tonight. And that was discouraging.”

Junior guard Kihei Clark led Virginia (4-2) with 19 points and four assists, but committed six turnovers, part of a 15-turnover performance by the team that led to 27 Bulldog points.

Transfer guard Trey Murphy III came off the bench to add 15 for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-31 all-time against the nation’s top-ranked team.