No. 16 Virginia holding shooting victims 'in our hearts' as they face challenging games in Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Virginia’s basketball team takes the court Friday in Las Vegas against Baylor, it will wear warm-up shirts honoring the victims of Sunday’s campus shootings. It will have patches in tribute to the slain football players – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry – on its jersey.

“I feel like the worst feeling for families that experience loss is for the people to be forgotten,” said junior center Francisco Caffaro by phone from Las Vegas on Thursday. “You never want them to be forgotten. I feel like that’s the least we can do to honor them for these games.”

No. 16 UVa (2-0) will play No. 5 Baylor in the first game of the Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, then will face either No. 8 UCLA or No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

A spokesman for the event said there would be a moment of silence for the victims before the game.

The Cavaliers were scheduled to face Northern Iowa on Monday night, but with the campus still reeling from the shootings, the game was canceled. The team did practice on Tuesday, as much to get its mind off the tragedy as anything else.

“I think the court is just our place that we’re free,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner. “We try to be free of thoughts. But then off the court, we’re always remembering. It’s still fresh in our minds with everything that’s going on. On the court has been our stress release.”

Caffaro said practicing Tuesday helped the team deal with the trauma of Sunday’s shootings.

“We decided it would be best for the team to go out there and practice Tuesday,” he said. “Usually, when you get between the lines, you kind of forgot about everything that’s going on. Such a sad tragedy that we experienced at UVa. It was awful. All we can do is just keep the families in our prayers. … We were able to get out there and get away from all the bad stuff that was going on, and also start getting ready for such a big game.”

Indeed, the schedule offers no respite for the emotionally-battered Cavaliers. Baylor (3-0), which lost in overtime in the second round of last year’s NCAA tournament to eventual national runner-up North Carolina, has won its first three games this season by an average of 38 points.

The matchup will be a clash of styles, with defensive-minded Virginia looking to slow down the up-tempo Bears. Baylor ranks 56th nationally in adjusted tempo at 72.8 possessions per game, according the basketball analytics website Kenpom.com. Virginia is 363rd – last in all of Division I – at 62.6.

“They play really fast and can put up a lot of points,” said Gardner. “It’ll be important for us to set our defense in transition, stop the ball, get out on the shooters, and take care of the ball when they pressure us. I think this will be a good test for everything we’ve been working towards.”

Caffaro said he’s disappointed Baylor will be without senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Techatchoua, whose 2021-22 season was cut short by a left knee injury. He has yet to return for the Bears.

“I was kind of excited to play against him,” said Caffaro, who he knows from their time at the NBA Global Academy in Australia. “I wish him the best.”

Win or lose Friday, the team will play again on Sunday, against either UCLA or Illinois. It’s a schedule and caliber of field well suited for an NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

“That’s what it will be like in this setting,” said Gardner. “You play a very quality opponent that’s made a deep run in the tournament, you play that game, you get the day off and then you play again. Playing in that close a span of days is always exciting for basketball players. It brings back the AAU days.”

Of course, Friday, they’ll also be playing for the memory of the slain football players.

“That means everything,” said Gardner. “This is a very trying time for UVa, the families, students. It was hard to practice after events like that, but you have to go out here and do what you can, play as hard as you can for them. We’re just trying to keep them in our hearts.”