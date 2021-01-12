No. 18 UVA sharpening its defense heading into Notre Dame rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The work of tightening up the normally nationally-best Virginia basketball defense kicked into a high gear after a 98-75 loss to Gonzaga last month. Saturday, at Boston College, UVA looked a lot more like itself in a 61-49 win.

“This is true of most of the teams that I've been a part of, it's been a growing process,” said senior forward Jay Huff, who blocked five shots against the Eagles. “There's some times where we haven't quite figured out how to play, just the defense that we play together yet, just because it's a rotating cast of characters. But once we figure it out … we can really just get to what we know we can do and what has been done traditionally in this program.”

That’s what No. 18 Virginia hopes to do Wednesday against Notre Dame.

A strong defensive showing in the second half of a win over Wake Forest on Jan. 6 set the stage for Saturday’s performance at BC. The Cavaliers now rank second in the ACC allowing an extremely respectable 59.4 points per game, up from the 52.4 mark they led the nation with last season.