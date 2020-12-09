 Skip to main content
No. 18 UVA's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against No. 4 Michigan State postponed due to COVID-19
Towson Virginia Basketball

Virginia’s Kihei Clark, left, Virginia’s Sam Hauser, center, and Virginia’s Justin McKoy, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The first of two highly-anticipated non-conference games for Virginia basketball this month has been postponed.

No. 18 UVA's home game Wednesday against No. 4 Michigan State won't be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers' program, the school announced late Tuesday night. 

It's unclear if the game, which is part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will be rescheduled. UVA, which is also faces No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 19 in New York City, is next scheduled to play Sunday against William & Mary.

That game was pushed back a day following COVID issues in the  Tribe's program. 

