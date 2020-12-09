No. 18 UVA's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against No. 4 Michigan State postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The first of two highly-anticipated non-conference games for Virginia basketball this month has been postponed.

No. 18 UVA's home game Wednesday against No. 4 Michigan State won't be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers' program, the school announced late Tuesday night.

It's unclear if the game, which is part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will be rescheduled. UVA, which is also faces No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 19 in New York City, is next scheduled to play Sunday against William & Mary.

That game was pushed back a day following COVID issues in the Tribe's program.