No. 18 UVA's game against North Carolina State postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The ACC’s hottest team won’t get the chance to play another game until Saturday.

No. 18 Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC), alone atop the conference standings after winning five in a row, had its home game against North Carolina State on Wednesday night postponed due to positive COVID-19 test – and subsequent contact tracing – in the Wolfpack program.

The ACC and the two schools made the announcement Sunday afternoon. North Carolina State's game against Georgia Tech on Saturday had previously been postponed.

Virginia's next game is Saturday night at home against Georgia Tech.

In December, COVID issues in the UVA program led to the postponement of games against Michigan State and Villanova, and the rescheduling of a game against William & Mary.

The Cavaliers also had to postpone their Jan. 2 game against rival Virginia Tech due to another COVID situation.

They played a pair of games down a number of assistant coaches after returning. But UVA has played and won five straight since that postponement and is the ACC’s only team still unbeaten in league play.