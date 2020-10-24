No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: 3 keys for the Hokies

VIRGINIA TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Keep the offense rolling: Virginia Tech’s run-driven offense, led by running back Khalil Herbert and quarterback Hendon Hooker, dominated last weekend’s win over Boston College. On the year, the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing per game and yards per carry, and it isn’t close. Tech gets over 50 yards more per game than the second best run attack in the league. Wake Forest gives up the second most yards per game on the ground (198.3), so there should be plenty of room to run for Herbert and Hooker.

2Keep up: Coach Dave Clawson has the Demon Deacons playing at a rapid pace on offense — and the approach is working. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC, averaging 40.3 points per game. In last weekend’s win over Virginia, Clawson’s crew broke off six plays of longer than 30 yards. The Hokies’ defense is starting to get closer to being full strength. It gave up a bunch of yards last week against Boston College, but held the Eagles to just 14 points. Saturday’s matchup could produce a similar result.