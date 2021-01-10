No. 19 Virginia Tech dominates Notre Dame on the glass in 77-63 win

Guard Hunter Cattoor scored 15 points for Tech and played a strong defensive game, taking a pair of charges. Cattoor hit two 3-pointers in the final 10:25 of the game, including the finisher with 2:33 to play that put Tech up by 11.

“He got two big shots down,” said Young. “That boy, he played, really, a good ballgame. I thought his overall play in 26 minutes was pretty special and went a long way to helping us win.”

Tech’s defense clamped down in the second half, holding Notre Dame to 2 for 19 shooting from the floor, including a 1 for 10 showing from 3-point range.

“We didn’t adjust a darn thing,” said Young. “We guarded in the second half the way we wanted to guard in the first half. We communicated much better. We were able to keep a body on a body. We had a couple of text-book possessions.”

Wednesday night in Louisville, Virginia Tech (9-2, 3-1 ACC) found itself trying to surge back at the end of a basketball game, only to come up short.

Sunday night at home, the basketball shoe was on the other foot for the Hokies, trying to desperately to hold off visiting Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4).