No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

After Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, No. 2 Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday.

Young left with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter with what coach Nick Saban called a sprained right throwing shoulder and did not return. Young was on the sideline in uniform for the second half.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 14-0 when Young was hurt. Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on his first two drives to open a 28-0 lead. No. 20 Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) scored the next 23 points and held the Alabama offense, missing Young, to minus-1 yard in the third quarter.

Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21: Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown in Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Demon Deacons also converted 7 of 11 third downs and 2 of 2 fourth downs as they took a 21-7 lead at the half. Jordan Travis connected with Mycah Pittman on touchdown receptions of 18 and six yards as the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) opened both halves with TD drives. Travis completed 23 of 35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25: Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in Waco, Texas, a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game.

Nixon’s return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. He found an open gap in the middle of the field and then broke free from the grasp of Devyn Bobby at the Oklahoma State 35.

No. 14 Mississippi 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19: Austin Keys and Jared Ivey forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, as Mississippi held off Kentucky 22-19 in Oxford, Miss.

Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. The Rebels’ defense first forced the Wildcats (4-0, 1-1) to turn over the ball over on downs early in the fourth before creating the turnovers to seal the win.

TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24: Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout of Oklahoma in Fort Worth, Texas, in a second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting. Players had to be separated after Hodge’s hit while Gabriel stayed down for several minutes, surrounded by the medical staff, before the UCF transfer walked off the field on his own. Gabriel remained on the sideline without his helmet, and Venables said after the game his quarterback was being evaluated for a concussion.

There was an even longer delay in the fourth quarter when Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher when he was injured in the fourth quarter. Harmon flashed a thumbs-up as he was put on the cart. Venables said a surgeon on site believed Harmon’s neck was stable, and a precautionary MRI was planned. The coach said Harmon had a history of back issues.

Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10: Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent.

Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes in Minneapolis. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

With star Mohamed Ibrahim held out after what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in Minnesota’s previous game, the Gophers (4-1, 1-1) were stifled on the ground for just 47 yards on 26 attempts.

State

Western Carolina 38, VMI 17: Carlos Davis threw for 336 yards and four TDs (two interceptions) for Western Carolina (3-2, 1-1 Southern), which piled up 521 yards of offense in Cullowhee, N.C.

VMI (1-3, 0-1) trailed 21-10 at halftime, and Western Carolina increased the lead to 31-10 after three quarters. The Keydets got 70 yards rushing from Korey Bridy and 105 yards receiving (nine catches) from Chance Knox. Collin Ironside had 142 yards passing with a TD and was intercepted twice.

Virginia Union 69, Saint Augustine’s 0: Jahkari Grant threw for 247 yards and four TDs as homestanding VUU stayed unbeaten.

James Jackson had three catches for 71 yards and two TDs, and John Jiles had four catches for 91 yards and a TD for Union (5-0, 3-0 CIAA). Jada Byers ran for 114 yards and two TDs. Damontay Rhem had 10 tackles in the shutout.

Virginia State 28, Shaw 24: Jordan Davis scored on a 4-yard run with 12 seconds remaining to give VSU a victory in Ettrick.

The scored capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive in 3 minutes. Davis threw for 257 yards and Darius Hagans ran for 94 for VSU (4-1, 3-0 CIAA).

Randolph-Macon 48, Guilford 19: Leading 20-19 at halftime, R-MC pulled away in the second half as Andrew Ihle scored five rushing TDs in Ashland.

Ihle scored three times in the second half and finished with 83 yards. Kwesi Clark had 143 yards rushing and two TDs for the Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ODAC). Drew Campanale was 15-of-20 passing for 170 yards. Guilford dropped to 1-3, 0-1.

Bridgewater 27, Hampden-Sydney 17: Bridgewater scored 10 unanswered points in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter to beat H-SC in Bridgewater.