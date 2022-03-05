No. 2 UVA blasts Johns Hopkins in renewal of rivalry

During the week, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany stressed to his players – some of whom had never played against Johns Hopkins – how much the rivalry has meant throughout the history of the two programs, and how much pride Cavaliers’ alumni take in winning the Doyle Smith Cup.

“If you asked our alumni base, ‘Who’s the biggest opponent? What’s the biggest deal game? It’s the Blue Jays of Johns Hopkins,” said Tiffany. “I found myself, this week, reminding the men, ‘Hey, there’s a cup we play for.’”

Clearly, they got the message.

Junior Payton Cormier scored six goals and sophomore Connor Shellenberger scored three times and had five assists as No. 2 UVA dominated the No. 15 Blue Jays from start to finish, en route to a 19-8 victory in the first matchup between the traditional powers since 2019.

Virginia jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held a 10-1 edge at halftime. It assisted on 13 of its 19 goals, with Shellenberger and senior attack Matt Moore, who had a goal and three assists, leading the way in finding open shooters.

That duo assisted on five of Cormier’s six goals.

“Today, we had to move the ball,” said Tiffany. “Our offense proved that they can find open people both inside and outside and make those shots.”

The defense kept pressure off of freshman goalie Matthew Nunes early on and when Hopkins did find itself in position to shoot, Nunes was equal to the task. After facing just one shot on goal in the first quarter, Nunes finished with nine saves and just four goals allowed, before resting for the end of the blowout.

“His poise back there is so unprecedented,” said Tiffany. “We’re very fortunate to have such a fantastic stopper and a cool headed goalie back there.”

This was the 95th all-time meeting between the programs. Virginia won 16-11 in Baltimore in 2019. Before that, seven of the previous 10 meetings were decided by two goals or fewer.

That wasn’t the case in this one.

After struggling with slow starts in its first three games, being outscored 9-3 in the first quarters of those contests, UVA stormed out of the gate for the second straight outing. It led Syracuse 8-1 after one period last weekend and was up 4-0 on Hopkins after the first quarter Saturday.

Six Cavaliers scored – Shellenberger, Cormier, Xander Dickson, Cole Kastner, Will Cory and Petey LaSalla – before Hopkins finally found the back of the cage, cutting Virginia’s lead to 6-1 on a goal by Jacob Angelus with 8:12 left in the second quarter.