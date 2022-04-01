No. 2 UVA lacrosse aims not to be 'predictable' at Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With a morning bus ride to play an unranked, non-conference opponent, Lars Tiffany knows what outsiders might expect from his No. 2 Virginia lacrosse team Saturday at Richmond.

UVA will get off to a slow start against the Spiders.

“Don’t be predictable,” has been Tiffany’s rallying cry this week.

His players said that’s something they’re mentally preparing themselves for – a road trip that figures to feel more like a high school experience than the usual flights and overnights they’re accustomed to.

“We do have a different routine,” said sophomore defender Ben Wayer. “I think everyone expects us to maybe come out tired, come out not ready to play.”

Wayer said understanding the caliber of opponent the Spiders (5-3) are should help the team shake off any travel fatigue. And, he said, the team has been emphasizing the need to play consistent, high-level lacrosse regardless of the opponent, as UVA (7-1) hunts a third straight national championship.

“We’re trying to beat the person across from us every time, but we’re also trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” said Wayer. “That’s how we’re going to get back to championship weekend.”

Virginia is off to its best start to a season since 2014.

“Prove we’re an elite team every chance we get,” said Tiffany.

The two schools have faced each other seven times since Richmond launched its program in 2014, and UVA has won all seven of those meetings, including last season’s 18-10 game in Charlottesville. They last met in the capital city in 2017, Tiffany’s first season with the Cavaliers. Virginia won that meeting 8-7.

The Spiders have played high level competition already this season. They opened the season with a 13-9 loss at North Carolina and, last month, lost 14-8 at Duke and 15-10 at home to Georgetown.

“They take on all comers,” said Tiffany. “They play every ACC team they can. They’d be an ACC team if we’d let them in the league. They’d love that. They’ve asked several times.”

Video from those games has been what Tiffany and his staff have focused on in their preparation for Saturday’s meeting.

“I don’t see them back down,” said Tiffany. “It’s not this huge discrepancy athletically. It’s not a huge discrepancy in terms of skill. It’s just a little bit of depth. Their firsts are just as good as anybody in the country.”

Tiffany said Richmond’s defense is “buttoned up,” sound schematically and not prone to breakdowns. Offensively, the attack of Dalton Young, Ryan Lanchbury and Ryan Dunn has combined to score 45 goals in eight games, with Young – a physical dodger – leading the Spiders with 18.

“We’ll have our hands full with that offense,” said Tiffany.

While his team undeniably puts the most emphasis – and gets the most up, emotionally, for its ACC opponents – Tiffany noted that, with Virginia Tech not fielding a men’s lacrosse team, the budding rivalry with Richmond can be a special one.

The Spiders drew 5,130 fans to Robins Stadium when UVA last visited.

“We want to win the state,” said Tiffany. “We talk about winning the state in recruiting and certainly winning the state on the field as well.”

The Cavaliers have won their last 73 meetings with in-state opponents.