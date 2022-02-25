No. 2 UVA lacrosse opens ACC play against No. 9 Syracuse and former goalie Bobby Gavin

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As a backup goalie for the Virginia lacrosse team, Bobby Gavin got to know UVA’s attackmen and midfielders, and they got to know him.

Saturday, Gavin will be in the cage against the No. 2 Cavaliers in their ACC opener, as the starting goalie for visiting Syracuse.

“Who gets the advantage? The shooters or the goalie?” said Virginia coach Lars Tiffany before practice Thursday. “He knows our shooters and we have a pretty good read on him.”

Gavin, who started a pair of games in 2021 for the Cavaliers, helping them to wins over Army and Loyola, transferred to Syracuse after the fall semester, after losing out on the starting job to UVA freshmen Matthew Nunes, the top goaltending recruit in the nation this past year. Now, he’s a starter for the Orange, and is coming off an 11-save performance in Syracuse’s 14-10 loss to No. 1 Maryland.

Nunes is 3-0 with a .545 save percentage and a 9.26 goals against average.

Gavin is 1-1 for the ninth-ranked Orange, with a save percentage of .514 and an 11.33 GAA.

Virginia senior midfielder Jack Simmons said everyone on the team’s attack has ample experience shooting against Gavin, but he doesn’t think that will be a major factor in Saturday’s game.

“It is overrated,” said Simmons. “I feel like every shot is pretty unique. A goalie can make a save. A goalie can change up what you’re doing. And the same for a shooter, as well.”

Last season, Virginia visited Syracuse in the fourth game of the season, also its ACC opener, and got drilled 20-10. But Tiffany thinks that ugly afternoon helped his team on its path to an eventual second straight national championship.

“We went up to the Carrier Dome and got our doors blown in. We learned, right away, what we weren’t doing well enough,” said Tiffany. “The skillset and athleticism of Syracuse University, then and now, will expose your holes. And they exposed so many holes that day. As painful as it was to get annihilated, it really opened our eyes.”

As was the case last year when the teams met, UVA goes into Saturday’s game at 3-0. An issue that’s showed up for the Cavaliers in each of their first three games has been slow starts. Virginia has been outscored 9-3 in the first quarter so far this season.

To try and reverse that trend, Tiffany has changed up his practice schedule, having his team go straight from warm ups to scrimmaging.

If the Cavaliers are able to get off to faster start in this one, Tiffany doesn’t expect that to rattle Gavin. A San Diego native and former surfer, the relentlessly-upbeat Gavin has an innate ability to shake off goals and move on, keeping focus on the next shot, not lingering on the ones behind him.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody better that I’ve coached that has that perspective that we all want goalies to have – next play,” said Tiffany. “Bobby’s about the best I’ve ever seen at that.”