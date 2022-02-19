No. 2 UVA lacrosse overcomes latest slow start to blast Towson, 18-9

Another slow start, another big finish for Virginia lacrosse.

Dominated in the opening quarter, yet again, No. 2 UVA stormed back to down Towson 18-9 on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in suburban Baltimore.

“I really enjoy this team, even with the slow starts,” said coach Lars Tiffany.

Junior attackman Payton Cormier and senior midfielder Jack Simmons each scored four times, with Cormier adding a pair of assists. Sophomore attack Connor Shellenberger added two goals and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-0), the two-time defending national champions, who started 3-0 for a second straight year.

Virginia played without attack Matt Moore (lower extremity injury) and midfielder Jeff Conner (upper extremity injury), who was hurt in the team’s previous game, a win over High Point.

Maryland transfer Kyle Berkeley led the Tigers (1-2) with two goals and two assists.

For the third straight match, UVA gave up the game’s first goal, when Berkeley found the back of the cage just 1:41 into the game. Both of Towson’s first two shots got by freshman goalie Matthew Nunes and the Tigers led 4-1 after one quarter of play.

Virginia has now been outscored 9-3 in the first quarter of its three games this season.

“It is in our brain,” said Tiffany. “We’re going to tend to it. We’re going to think about. And obviously the other teams, they’re doing a nice job.”

Saturday, UVA wasted no time seize control of the match in the second quarter. Xander Dickson got it started just 37 seconds into the period, making it 4-2, and freshman Griffin Schutz – who scored in his third straight game to open his career – gave UVA its first lead at 5-4 with 11:09 left before halftime.

In all, the Cavaliers (3-0) outscored Towson 6-2 in the second period and went to the locker room up, 7-6.

They were even more dominant in the third quarter, getting three goals that period from Cormier, the team’s leading goal scorer last season, and outscoring the Tigers, 7-1, to go to the final stanza up 14-7.

A 4-2 edge in the fourth quarter allowed UVA to finish outscoring Towson 17-5 over the final three periods.

Virginia hosts Syracuse on Saturday in its ACC opener.