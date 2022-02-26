No. 2 UVA lacrosse team starts fast, decisively downs No. 9 Syracuse 20-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE – For an afternoon, at least, Virginia’s second-ranked lacrosse team put a lot of problems behind it.

The Cavaliers’ slow starts this season, their struggles against Syracuse last year, Pete LaSalla’s faceoff woes versus the Orange and Matt Moore’s injury all sure looked like things in the past as UVA stormed out to an early lead on its way to a dominant 20-11 win Saturday at Klockner Stadium.

It was the Cavaliers’ largest margin of victory in the series.

“It was a tough start, and really that was the end of the game right there,” said Syracuse coach Gary Gait.

Sophomore Connor Shellenberger scored three goals and had four assists, and Moore, senior Payton Cormier and freshman Griffin Schutz each scored three times for UVA (4-0, 1-0 ACC).

LaSalla, who struggled against Syracuse’s Jacob Phaup last season, won 19 of 28 faceoffs. His first win at the X on Saturday made him the all-time leader in faceoff wins in program history.

Freshman goaltender Matthew Nunes made 15 saves, outdueling Syracuse's Bobby Gavin, a former UVA goalie whom Nunes beat out for the job in the fall. Gavin transferred to Syracuse after the semester.

“Right at the beginning, we started off really well,” said Moore, who missed the past game against Towson with a lower extremity injury. “And that’s hard for us to do, especially with our history of the past three games. Finally, it was great to get that first goal in. It just translates to the faceoffs, to the defense, to the clear, to the ride. It just transfers right over.”

A year ago at Syracuse, the Orange spanked UVA 20-10, then beat the Cavaliers 13-11 in Charlottesville. Saturday, the Cavaliers came out looking to return the favor.

“As a coach my job is to make sure we take every opponent seriously,” said coach Lars Tiffany. “Can we play at this level no matter who is on the other sideline. But the real world? It’s different when it’s Virginia-Syracuse, and other ACC teams.”

Plagued by slow starts this season – outscored 9-3 in the first quarter through three games – Virginia wasted no time getting on the board.

Moore beat Gavin just 1:09 into the contest, setting UVA on its way to an 8-1 edge after one quarter of play.

Nunes made three tough saves in the first six minutes for Virginia.

“We’re blown away with his poise,” Tiffany said of his rookie goalie. “The poise in the big moments. This was unique, right? This was the first time he’s been in an ACC game. And for him to rise like that, every week we start realizing, we have a really, really good goalie behind us.”

A laser shot, high over Gavin’s shoulder, from Shellenberger put Virginia up 11-3 with 5:50 left before halftime. But Syracuse got going from there, scoring the final goals of the period to trail 11-5 at the break, then put in the first two goals of the third quarter.

UVA answered, closing the third quarter on a 6-0 run and ending the period up 18-9. Shellenberger and Jack Simmons each scored twice during that spurt before UVA finished things off in the fourth quarter.

Syracuse never overcame the Cavaliers’ fast start.

“We just didn’t play well,” said Gait. “We came out flat and couldn’t execute on the offensive end again. And they stepped up made plays in that first quarter, and made some great plays, put the ball in the back of the net. On our end, we didn’t.”

Virginia returns to nonconference play next weekend when it hosts Johns Hopkins.