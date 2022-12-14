No. 2 Virginia may lean on freshmen in big-time matchup with No. 5 Houston

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With just over a minute to play in Virginia’s last game, against James Madison on Dec. 6, freshman wing Ryan Dunn got taken off the dribble for a layup, cutting UVa’s lead to just two points.

How would the largely untested rookie respond?

“After they scored, I was kind of mad at myself,” said Dunn. “I knew we needed to get a stop on that play. I was trusting myself to slide. He hit me with a good move. So, we came back down and I said, ‘If I get it, I’m going to try to be aggressive, make a play.’”

Dunn did just that, driving for the basket that sealed the Cavaliers’ win.

With guard Reece Beekman injured, Dunn played 18 minutes against JMU, and fellow freshmen Isaac McKneely played 25. No. 2 Virginia (8-0) may need that type of contribution again from its rookies when it hosts No. 5 Houston (10-1) on Saturday, the first-ever non-conference top five matchup in Charlottesville.

Beekman, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, could miss the game or be limited.

“We’ll see. Too early to say,” coach Tony Bennett said on his weekly radio show Tuesday night. “We’re just going to have to see how his leg progresses.”

On the season, McKneely – a 6-foot-4, 179-pound West Virginian – is averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while playing just under 18 minutes per game. Dunn – a 6-8, 208-pound New York native – is at 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds during his 12.4 minutes per game.

After McKneely committed to Virginia, in January of 2021, he began reaching out to Dunn, urging him to do the same. Dunn finally followed suit in September of that year.

The two were part of a four-man recruiting class this year.

Forward Isaac Traudt and wing Leon Bond III are redshirting. But Dunn and McKneely, in large part due to their defensive prowess, are playing significant minutes on an otherwise veteran team.

“It was great to get them on the floor for those crunch time minutes in the second half against JMU,” said senior point guard Kihei Clark. “I thought they did a really good job battling. I think they’re really just thriving in their roles. Try to get them as much minutes and reps as possible in practice because we know we’re going to need them down the stretch.”

Having veterans like Clark and Beekman, McKneely said, has been a huge help in his adjustment to college. In practice this week, he and Clark were paired up during one-on-one drills.

“He’d score on me and then he would tell me, ‘Do this and that,’ trying to help me for the next time,” said McKneely. “He just gives me little pointers as practice goes on, him and Reece both, they do a great job of being leaders. They’ve been here, been through it. I’m just a first year trying to learn, pick their brains.”

Coming into the season, it was unclear what role Virginia’s rookies might play. The Cavaliers returned their top six scorers from last year’s team. Clark, Beekman, Armaan Franklin and sophomore Taine Murray gave Bennett’s team a full backcourt, and Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro and Ohio graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas would man the frontcourt.

It’s something the freshmen knew when they committed to UVa.

“I wanted to come in and make an impact early, but Coach Bennett couldn’t promise me anything,” said McKneely. “A lot of coaches tried to say, ‘You’re going to come in and start,’ but I couldn’t buy into that. Coach Bennett was honest with me. He said, ‘You’ll have a chance to play, but you’re going to have to work for it.’”

And, of course, at Virginia, that has meant working on the defensive end. McKneely, who played in a pack-line-style defense in high school, is a noted 3-point shooter. But his shot hasn’t been falling the past two games.

He went just 2 for 11 shooting in the wins over Florida State and JMU, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range. Still, McKneely was a solid contributor on the defensive end.

“Coach Bennett really emphasizes the fact that we can’t control whether shots are going to fall or this or that, but what you can control is your effort on the defensive end,” said McKneely. “If you don’t give 100% effort on the defensive end, Coach is going to pull you. I realize that.”

Now, McKneely and Dunn are preparing for the biggest test of their young careers against a Houston team that leads the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 49.4 points per game, and ranks 14th in both blocked shots and offensive rebounds, averaging 5.7 blocks and 13.9 offensive rebounds an outing.

“The young guys haven’t experienced what it’s like to play Houston,” said Gardner. “They’re very tough and physical.”