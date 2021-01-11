No. 20 Virginia Tech looks to avoid getting Hurt by No. 19 Duke's star

This year, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Minnesota native has taken on the lead role. Monday, he was named ACC player of the week after totaling 43 points and 17 rebounds in Duke’s two victories last week.

“He’s a lot bigger and stronger, and has just gone to another place,” said Young. “He’s a go-to guy now.”

Like Forbes, Young has been struck by Hurt’s ability to score all over the floor – on the low block, from 3-point range and with an tough-to-guard in between game highlighted by a 10-foot, fade-away jumpshot.

“Just really a hard matchup,” said Young. “I’m still not certain how we’re going to go with it yet.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewksi said the Hokies – who allow just 64.9 points per game, the sixth lowest mark in the ACC – has a cohesive defense that makes it difficult to get open shots or get into the lane against.

“They play as one. They cover up for one another. They really converge on the ball,” said Krzyzewski. “Mike’s teams play really good defense and this team has shown that they’ve followed his guidance. They can play.”

Krzyzewksi said his team works to get Hurt the ball in positions to attack the defense.