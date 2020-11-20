No. 21 Liberty, brimming with confidence, aims for third win over ACC team

Liberty was close to getting over the hump against Power Five conference opponents in 2019 during Hugh Freeze’s first season at the helm. Syracuse needed two late scores to put away the Flames. Rutgers and Virginia took advantage of miscues to seize control. And BYU needed a rare drop from former wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to hold on.

The Flames had confidence they could hang around with those superior opponents. Still, they hadn’t sensed what it felt like to close out a major road victory in dominating fashion or experienced the thrill of winning in the waning moments.

That has changed for Liberty in a big way in the unpredictable 2020 season.

The No. 21 Flames, who have victories over Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020, play their third ACC opponent this season when they meet North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Liberty, in its second full-fledged season at the FBS level, no longer enters high-profile matchups thinking of itself as the underdog. The Flames expect to win these games now thanks to winning moments in the Carrier Dome and Lane Stadium.