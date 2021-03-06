No. 21 UVA clinches ACC regular-season title with 68-58 win over Louisville

Sam Hauser came to Virginia to compete for a championship. Saturday in Louisville, the Marquette transfer made sure he got one.
Hauser scored a season-high 24 points to lead No. 21 UVA to a 68-58 road win over the Cardinals, a victory that clinched the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
"I've never been a part of a championship team until now,” said Hauser. “So, for me, this is a first in college. I'm just excited that we got it.”
Junior guard Trey Murphy III scored 17, senior forward Jay Huff added 10 and, in its regular-season finale, Virginia’s defense was also in championship form, especially in the first half.
“It was just one of those games where you get a couple to go and the basket kind of opens up and it looks bigger,” said Hauser. “I hit some big ones, but overall, it was our defense that won this game."
Louisville senior guard Carlik Jones, a transfer from Radford, was held to six points on 2 for 15 shooting, a credit to UVA junior guard Kihei Clark’s stout on-ball play. Jones’s ACC player of the year argument took a hit as he missed his first nine shots Saturday, before finally getting on the board with 6:50 and UVA up 36-28.
Sophomore guard David Johnson led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett improved to 12-2 against Louisville while coaching the Cavaliers, became the first coach not from Duke or North Carolina to win four outright ACC regular-season titles, and then joked the team would “put a mask on the ACC trophy, for sure.”
All joking aside, Bennett’s bunch – on an eight-game win streak when the 2020 postseason was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – persevered through a college basketball regular season unlike any other, one disjointed by game cancellations and postponements and player and coach unavailability due to positive tests for the virus and contact tracing.
The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) won their first seven league games, but also suffered a three-game losing streak in mid-February, a slide that began with a 81-60 thumping by Florida State. Despite all of that, UVA heads to Greensboro next week as the tournament’s top seed.
“It’s been a unique year, to say the least,” said Bennett. “We’ll remember it always.”
Saturday, Virginia came out like a team with a title in its sights.
An early 6-0 run pushed UVA out to a 14-6 lead with 11:20 to play in the first half and with Louisville struggling to hit shots, the Cavaliers never lost the edge.
The Cardinals (13-5, 8-4) went just 8 for 29 shooting in the first half (27.6%). Jones was particularly humbled, missing all eight of his attempts before the break. Louisville didn’t score in the final 3:09 of the half, missing its last seven shots before heading to the locker room down 28-21.
The Cavaliers went 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes, including an 0-for-3 showing from Hauser. But he still scored 10 of his points in the first half.
Hauser broke UVA’s 3-point slump in the second half, putting the Cavaliers up 39-29 with 15:56 remaining.
But a 9-2 run by Louisville cut Virginia’s lead to 41-38 with 13:45 to play.
UVA led 51-47 with 9:39 to play when coach Tony Bennett sat Hauser and Huff for a breather and left what appeared to be an offensively-deficient lineup on the floor. But the Cavaliers – led by Murphy and sophomore forward Justin McKoy – responded with an 14-4 run that gave Virginia a 65-51 edge with 4:44 left.
“Justin gave us really valuable minutes,” said Murphy. “We were just very connected the entire time.”
That lead was more than enough for UVA, which clinched its third regular-season ACC championship in the last four years.
Notre Dame’s upset of No. 11 Florida State – last season’s league champion – earlier Saturday opened the door for Virginia to finish atop the league standings. The Irish’s 83-73 home win was its first over ranked team since 2017.
The ACC tournament starts Tuesday in Greensboro. With one of the four double-byes, UVA won’t play its first game there until Thursday in the quarterfinals. Florida State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech grabbed the other three double-byes. The Yellow Jackets moved ahead of Louisville based on winning percentage.
Last year, the ACC tournament was stopped before Virginia could take the floor. This year, the Cavaliers hope the event will be a launching point for its showing in the NCAAs.
“At the start of the year, this one was one of our goals,” said Hauser. “Check the box off, but we’ve got a lot more to do.”