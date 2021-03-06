No. 21 UVA clinches ACC regular-season title with 68-58 win over Louisville

Virginia coach Tony Bennett improved to 12-2 against Louisville while coaching the Cavaliers, became the first coach not from Duke or North Carolina to win four outright ACC regular-season titles, and then joked the team would “put a mask on the ACC trophy, for sure.”

All joking aside, Bennett’s bunch – on an eight-game win streak when the 2020 postseason was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – persevered through a college basketball regular season unlike any other, one disjointed by game cancellations and postponements and player and coach unavailability due to positive tests for the virus and contact tracing.

The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) won their first seven league games, but also suffered a three-game losing streak in mid-February, a slide that began with a 81-60 thumping by Florida State. Despite all of that, UVA heads to Greensboro next week as the tournament’s top seed.

“It’s been a unique year, to say the least,” said Bennett. “We’ll remember it always.”

Saturday, Virginia came out like a team with a title in its sights.

An early 6-0 run pushed UVA out to a 14-6 lead with 11:20 to play in the first half and with Louisville struggling to hit shots, the Cavaliers never lost the edge.