No. 22 Wake Forest comfortably caps VMI, which 'put up a fight'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - VMI never generated the "upset alert."

Wake Forest outclassed the Keydets 44-10 at Truist Field, though the Keydets did enough promising work Thursday night to make the trip worthwhile, on top of the $380,000 guarantee check.

They kept the No. 22 Demon Deacons out of the end zone and forced them to kick three field goals in the first half. VMI gained yardage, mostly behind the passing of Seth Morgan, though it failed to sustain drives. VMI had a couple of sacks when the outcome was in doubt.

And in the opener for both teams, VMI played cleanly: four penalties and one turnover (fourth-quarter strip sack with back-up quarterback Collin Ironside in).

"I thought we went toe-to-toe with the team that played for the ACC championship last year," said VMI coach Scott Wachenheim. "They won 11 games. They were 11-3, fifth-best offense in the nation last year.

"And we played our tail off. We played Red Swarm defense."

Wake Forest led 23-3 at halftime by acquiring yardage chunks (7.4 yards per play). VMI employed a conservative passing game, with short shots, for the most part. Wake Forest didn't allow VMI much in the run game, an expected development.

"Too many three-and-outs," said Wachenheim. 'When we stubbed our toe, this is a tough defense to come back and make up the yardage that we lost."

Another expected development: piles with Demon Deacons ball-carriers in them moved more in the second half, and the Keydets missed more tackles, as the depth difference became apparent.

"First game of the season, so obviously we made some mistakes," said VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High). "But really proud of the guys for stepping up and hanging with them. Honestly, they had their starters in (during) the fourth (quarter) and we had a lot of our young guys in there getting experience.

"I see a lot of good things coming out of this."

The Demon Deacons announced on Aug. 10 that standout quarterback Sam Hartman, a redshirt junior, was out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition. Hartman was named second team All-ACC last season.

Wake, directed for the ninth year by former University of Richmond coach Dave Clawson (2004-07), started Virginian Mitch Griffis, a redshirt freshman from Ashburn and Broad Run High. Griffis completed 17 of 24 for 212 yards and TD as Wake went up 30-3 in the third quarter.

"There's a lot of little things we didn't do well, but we didn't turn the ball over on offense and we did not allow the ball over our head on defense," said Clawson. "Their good runs were six- and eight-yard runs. We never really let things get out on us."

Korey Bridy, a fifth-year senior from Monacan High who was the Keydets' leading rusher last season (654 yards in nine games), returned kickoffs but did not play on offense.

"He suffered an injury in training camp that limited his ability to practice," said Wachenheim. "We have four really talented running backs and guys that are out there practicing every day earned the right to play in this game."

Among the Wake Forest defensive linemen was Kobie Turner, the former University of Richmond captain who transferred for his final season of eligibility.

VMI entered the season with a new offensive coordinator, Patrick Ashford (former receivers coach) and a new defensive coordinator, Nick Reveiz. Wachenheim is in his eighth season, and the Keydets come off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1961-62.

The Keydets, projected as the seventh-place finisher in the Southern Conference, host Bucknell Sept. 10, and then play Cornell in Lexington before beginning their eight-game Southern Conference schedule.

"Coming in the locker room after the game, we weren't really upset," Morgan said at Wake. "Obviously, you don't like how the game ends, but we're encouraged because we did put up a fight."