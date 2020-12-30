No. 23 UVA holds off Notre Dame thanks to improved defense, sharper Kihei Clark

In a blowout loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, Virginia point guard Kihei Clark committed six turnovers. And though he scored a team-high 19 points, Clark acknowledged after that game it would be hard for the Cavaliers to win games unless his ball security was better.
Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind., Clark bounced back with another 19 point outing, this time dishing out five assists without turning the ball over once.
Clark scored four of his points and registered three of his assists in the final 4:24 of play as the No. 23 Cavaliers pulled away from Notre Dame for a 66-57 win in their ACC opener.
“Being a point guard, you have to take care of the ball,” said Clark. “Just trying to be conscious and be more sound. I was just trying to pick my spots in the offense.”
UVA coach Tony Bennett also praised Clark’s defensive work on Notre Dame’s leading scorer, Prentiss Hubb. Hubb, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, scored just 4 on Wednesday, shooting 1 for 8 from the floor, including an 0 for 6 showing from 3-point range.
Last season, Clark took on larger roles in terms of offense, defense and leadership for Virginia, experience that helped him move past the Gonzaga game.
“Last year, a lot of was asked of him. Early we put a lot on his plate and he battled and struggled through some hard games with some turnovers,” said Bennett. “I think that prepared him for more situations like this. He showed up and he was tough.”
It wasn’t just Clark who shook off the disappointing performance against Gonzaga. Defensively, UVA – ripped for 98 points by the Bulldogs – held Notre Dame to 40% shooting from the floor and a 5 for 20 showing from beyond the 3-point arc. Virginia forced seven turnovers.
Hubb and Dane Goodwin, who average over 32 combined points per game, finished 3 for 16 for nine points.
“We’ve got a ways to go but two shot clock violations, better effort,” said Bennett. “I thought we kept the ball in front better. Still gave up some stuff at the rim and had some gaping breakdowns or holes in our defense. But it was up a notch effort wise.”
Offensively, Virginia (5-2, 1-0 ACC) got a big first half from senior forward Jay Huff, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half before foul trouble limited his impact after the break.
Sam Hauser, the Marquette transfer heralded for his 3-point shooting ability, shook off a shaky first half to hit a pair of key late 3s for the Cavaliers, who host rival No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Virginia led Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) by as many as 11, but the Irish trimmed that margin to a single shot after Nate Laszewski hit a jumper to make it 54-51 with 5:48 to play.
UVA took over from there, outscoring Notre Dame 12-6 the rest of the way, with the Cavaliers’ bench reverting to chanting “defense, defense” to bring energy in the mostly empty arena.
The defense and offense helped put away the Irish. Trey Murphy III, a transfer from Rice, canned a 3-pointer off an assist from Clark, putting the lead at 57-51 with 4:24 to play. A Hauser 3 and a Huff dunk – his only score of the second half – put Virginia ahead 65-55 with 1:03 to play.
Notre Dame managed just one field goal in the final 5:47 of play.
“We definitely made a step in the right direction,” said Hauser. “Gonzaga really exposed us on that end of the floor and that didn’t leave a good taste in our mouths. We took that personally and it showed tonight.”