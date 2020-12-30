No. 23 UVA holds off Notre Dame thanks to improved defense, sharper Kihei Clark

In a blowout loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, Virginia point guard Kihei Clark committed six turnovers. And though he scored a team-high 19 points, Clark acknowledged after that game it would be hard for the Cavaliers to win games unless his ball security was better.

Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind., Clark bounced back with another 19 point outing, this time dishing out five assists without turning the ball over once.

Clark scored four of his points and registered three of his assists in the final 4:24 of play as the No. 23 Cavaliers pulled away from Notre Dame for a 66-57 win in their ACC opener.

“Being a point guard, you have to take care of the ball,” said Clark. “Just trying to be conscious and be more sound. I was just trying to pick my spots in the offense.”

UVA coach Tony Bennett also praised Clark’s defensive work on Notre Dame’s leading scorer, Prentiss Hubb. Hubb, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, scored just 4 on Wednesday, shooting 1 for 8 from the floor, including an 0 for 6 showing from 3-point range.

Last season, Clark took on larger roles in terms of offense, defense and leadership for Virginia, experience that helped him move past the Gonzaga game.