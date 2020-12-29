No. 23 UVA looks to get defense right in ACC opener at Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After his team’s worst defensive outing in a decade, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett acknowledged an uncomfortable and unusual truth – his team hasn’t played great defense this season.
“We haven’t guarded well this year, yet,” said Bennett after getting ripped 98-75 by No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. “We must improve. If we don’t, it’ll be a very, very hard year.”
No. 23 Virginia (4-2) opens ACC play Wednesday night at Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish, behind guards Prentiss Hunter and Dane Goodwin, and forward Nate Laszewski, are a capable offensive club that prefers to play a higher-scoring style of basketball. Coach Mike Brey’s team is averaging 74.4 points per game and has scored 78 or more in three of its last five outings. The Irish (3-4) have been the ACC’s best 3-point shooting team, hitting 40.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and rank fifth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.2).
Goodwin scored 25 points in a loss to Duke on Dec. 16 and is a coming off a 27-point performance in Notre Dame’s last game, an 81-70 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 23.
“He is in a great frame of mind,” Brey said after that game. “He is attacking and he is confident. Dane Goodwin’s playing as good as anybody in our league right now.”
Notre Dame’s 3-point prowess could be particularly vexing for UVA, which ranks 13 out of 15 league teams in 3-point defense. Opponents are hitting 35.8 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc against the Cavaliers.
Saturday, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert hit a school-record nine 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points.
The Bulldogs’ 98 points were the most Virginia has allowed since giving up 106 to a loss to Washington in 2010 in Maui during Bennett’s second season leading the Cavaliers. And while Gonzaga’s undeniable talent had a lot to do with UVA’s defensive struggles Saturday, Bennett’s crew was anything but sharp itself, a stunning showing from the team that’s led the nation in scoring defense in five of the past six years.
“I think we were kind playing selfishly on the defensive end, not helping each other,” said junior point guard Kihei Clark. “The actions that they ran just put us in tough spots.”
Virginia was slow to help, slow to close out on shooters and slow to get back on defense, especially in transition.
Gonzaga took full advantage, scoring 32 points off 15 UVA turnovers, shot 60.3 percent from the floor and hit 10 3-pointers.
“They hurt us in the areas we’ve tried to work hard on – transition defense, making them shoot contested shots and taking care of the ball,” said Bennett.
The turnovers, in particular, made defending Gonzaga a nearly impossible challenge. Virginia committed
“If you don’t care of the ball, it’s hard enough to stop them when your defense is back and set,” said Bennett. “They’ve got too many actions and skilled guys and we were fractured in that way. But when you give them points off turnovers, that puts you in a big hole. They really exposed some things that we have to go to work on and just try to shore up.”
That might start with Clark’s ball security. He committed six turnovers to go with his team-high 19 points on Saturday.
“You’re not going to win if your point guard and your leader has that,” said Clark. “I don’t think I played that well. Yeah, I had 19 points but the six turnovers is no good. I think that canceled out.”
Still, Clark said he’s confident this year’s UVA team can still be a great defensive squad.
“I think defensively it’s a team, it’s a collective thing, helping each other,” he said. “It’s something we work on. When someone gets beat, we always have to help each other and cover for each other, which we work on in practice. We just have to implement it in the games.”