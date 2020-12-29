No. 23 UVA looks to get defense right in ACC opener at Notre Dame

The turnovers, in particular, made defending Gonzaga a nearly impossible challenge. Virginia committed

“If you don’t care of the ball, it’s hard enough to stop them when your defense is back and set,” said Bennett. “They’ve got too many actions and skilled guys and we were fractured in that way. But when you give them points off turnovers, that puts you in a big hole. They really exposed some things that we have to go to work on and just try to shore up.”

That might start with Clark’s ball security. He committed six turnovers to go with his team-high 19 points on Saturday.

“You’re not going to win if your point guard and your leader has that,” said Clark. “I don’t think I played that well. Yeah, I had 19 points but the six turnovers is no good. I think that canceled out.”

Still, Clark said he’s confident this year’s UVA team can still be a great defensive squad.

“I think defensively it’s a team, it’s a collective thing, helping each other,” he said. “It’s something we work on. When someone gets beat, we always have to help each other and cover for each other, which we work on in practice. We just have to implement it in the games.”