No. 23 Virginia Tech women fall in regular-season finale, losing hold of crucial ACC seeding

BLACKSBURG — There will be no double bye for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team in the ACC tournament.

Third-ranked North Carolina State fended off the 23rd-ranked Hokies 68-66 in the teams’ regular-season finale Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum, denying the Hokies the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament.

The Hokies were disappointed by the loss, said guard Aisha Sheppard.

“We’re not hoping to win these games. We expect to,” said Sheppard, who had 16 points. “We didn’t win tonight because of what we did. … When you’re not making shots, you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the extra little things on the defensive end and I thought we had a couple lapses. And honestly, you can’t have a lot of those against the No. 3 team in the country.”

State’s Elissa Cunane scored to give the visitors a 68-66 lead with 53.4 seconds to go.

Sheppard, playing her final game at Cassell, missed a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with about three seconds left.

“I wish I could get that one back,” she said.

The Hokies (21-8, 13-5) will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament, tying the 2019-20 squad for the best seed in the program’s history. They reaped a single bye, instead of the double bye they would have earned as a top-four seed.

“It’s one extra game. It makes your road to the championship a little bit tougher,” coach Kenny Brooks said. “We would’ve loved to have had the extra day of rest. The kids need rest. We’re physically and mentally tired.”

“We’re still looking forward to the opportunity to win games in the tournament,” center Elizabeth Kitley said. “It would’ve been nice to have an extra day’s rest, but our goals aren’t any different.”

Tech will face 12th-seeded Syracuse (11-17, 4-14) or 13th-seeded Clemson (9-20, 3-15) in the second round at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. If the Hokies win, they will face fourth-seeded North Carolina (23-5, 13-5) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“N.C. State got the better of us, but I was very proud of our effort and our fight,” Sheppard said. “Our confidence level … is still through the roof because N.C. State is the No. 3 team in the country and we just took them wire-to-wire.

“There’s a lot of people in the ACC that don’t want to play us come ACC tournament time. So I feel incredibly good about where we are right now.”

Because Notre Dame lost to Louisville on Sunday afternoon, the Hokies would have finished alone in third place and would have earned the third seed had they beaten the Wolfpack on Sunday night.

But Virginia Tech instead finished in a three-way tie for third place with Notre Dame and UNC; the Tar Heels won Sunday to join the tie for third. Notre Dame won the tiebreaker for the third seed, while UNC won the tiebreaker for the fourth seed.

The third-place tie marks Tech’s highest finish ever in the ACC standings.

State (26-3, 17-1), which swept the regular-season series with Tech, claimed the ACC regular-season title outright.

Kitley had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. She was 7 of 9 from the field. Cunane, who is Kitley’s good friend and former AAU teammate, had 22 points and just two rebounds.