No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Hokies

Virginia TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1Take the early lead: Despite Liberty’s undefeated record and spot in the Top 25, the Hokies are two-touchdown favorites to win this game. Establishing its position as the “better team” isn’t just about momentum and vibe. It remains to be seen if Tech has the kind of passing attack that can come from behind, or a strong enough to defense to hold a deficit to a manageable level. For now, the Hokies are built to take the lead, then run the ball and hold off opponents.

2Contain Willis: Virginia Tech’s coaching staff has plenty of familiarity with the mobile Liberty quarterback, having had him in a recruiting camp before he originally went to Auburn. Malik Willis leads the Flames averaging just under 100 rushing yards per game and getting 7 yards per carry. The Hokies have struggled defending mobile quarterbacks in recent years. Louisville’s Micale Cunningham picked up 68 yards on six runs, including a 25 yarder last Saturday.

3Run Herbert: No, throwing just 10 passes a game, as Tech did last weekend in the win over Louisville, might not be a sustainable approach, but the idea is sound. In games the Hokies have an early lead, they can ride Khalil Herbert, the ACC’s leading rusher, to victory. Granted it’s come against inferior competition, but Liberty’s run defense has been stout. The Flames are only allowing just 121.8 rushing yards per game and only 4 yards per carry.