No. 25 Liberty's QB could test Virginia Tech's defense

Virginia Tech sophomore defensive tackle Josh Fuga had a simple answer when asked how the defense could avoid losing containment of a mobile quarterback like the one it will face Saturday in Liberty’s Malik Willis.
“Don't get nosey in other people's jobs,” Fuga said this week.
That was a colorful way of saying what Tech’s defense has always preached – that being assignment-sound is even more important when facing a quarterback who can take off and run.
But knowing and doing have been two different things in recent years for the Hokies.
Last season, only three opposing players rushed for over 100 yards against Tech last season – and all three were quarterbacks.
In five of their games, the Hokies gave up QB runs of 25 yards or longer.
Overall, Tech went 2-5 when allowing an opposing QB to score at least one touchdown and 0-4 when an opposing quarterback ran for at least 50 yards.
This season, the Hokies (2-4) have only faced one true dual-threat quarterback. That came last week against Louisville and Micale Cunningham, who ran six times for 68 yards, not counting sacks, and broke off a 25-yarder.
“It’s the mentality that you have to think about it every time you rush,” said defensive end Justus Reed. “You can’t rush wider. You have to contain really hard, because they can get out of there in a moment.”
Willis figures to test that defensive discipline on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Atlanta native leads the No. 25 Flames (6-0), rushing for 99 yards per game and getting seven yards per carry.
Willis has also been an effective passer, throwing 1,122 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception and completing 67.2 percent of his passes. That means for edge rushers like Reed, the need to disrupt Willis the passer has to be tempered by an awareness of Willis the runner.
“You definitely have to think about it happening,” said Reed. “You can’t do anything that’ll get you pushed by the quarterback or get out of position to make holes for people to get out. You’ve got to stay smart with that. I wouldn’t say that we’re thinking about it every play, but definitely it’s in the back of your head.”
Tech’s staff knows Willis well. He attended a Hokies camp and initially committed to the program, before de-committing and signing with Auburn, where he started his college career.
“He could play about four positions on either side of the ball. This kid is super talented,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente this week. "He could have done anything. He was lightly recruited at the time. He went on to have a great senior year.”
For Tech’s defense and first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton, the matchup with Willis is a chance to show they’re up to the challenge of defending a running quarterback. For Willis and the Flames, it’s an opportunity to prove their undefeated start and national ranking aren’t just a byproduct of insanely weak early-season schedule.
Liberty, which competes as an independent, has run through an alphabet soup of directional schools and one FCS opponent, though it did also beat one Power 5 school, ACC member Syracuse (1-5).
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze himself threw a dose of cold water on the Flames earlier this week, when he encouraged his players to get copies of the AP Top 25 poll that included them because “the second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go.”
Freeze took no issue with his team being a two-touchdown underdog at Lane Stadium on Saturday.
“I’ve always told my kids the truth,” he said. “That is the truth. The tale of the tape is, they’re bigger, faster, stronger and deeper.”