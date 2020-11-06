No. 25 Liberty's QB could test Virginia Tech's defense

Virginia Tech sophomore defensive tackle Josh Fuga had a simple answer when asked how the defense could avoid losing containment of a mobile quarterback like the one it will face Saturday in Liberty’s Malik Willis.

“Don't get nosey in other people's jobs,” Fuga said this week.

That was a colorful way of saying what Tech’s defense has always preached – that being assignment-sound is even more important when facing a quarterback who can take off and run.

But knowing and doing have been two different things in recent years for the Hokies.

Last season, only three opposing players rushed for over 100 yards against Tech last season – and all three were quarterbacks.

In five of their games, the Hokies gave up QB runs of 25 yards or longer.

Overall, Tech went 2-5 when allowing an opposing QB to score at least one touchdown and 0-4 when an opposing quarterback ran for at least 50 yards.

This season, the Hokies (2-4) have only faced one true dual-threat quarterback. That came last week against Louisville and Micale Cunningham, who ran six times for 68 yards, not counting sacks, and broke off a 25-yarder.