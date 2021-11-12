Armaan Franklin has big night as No. 25 UVA bounces back to beat Radford for first win of season

Radford’s team calls three consecutive defensive stops a shield and first-year coach Darris Nichols has an assistant hold up a metal shield on the team’s bench to emphasize those moments. His team could have used it on the court Friday as it had no answers for Virginia’s two new additions, Franklin and forward Jayden Gardner.

Gardener, an East Carolina transfer, had his second straight strong game for his new club, scoring 18 and grabbing 7 rebounds as Virginia (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start since 1969 and improved to 7-0 all-time against Radford (1-1).

Virginia also got 10 points and five rebounds from forward Kadin Shedrick, who scored all of his points at the free throw line. Clark and fellow guard Reece Beekman added seven points each, as the Cavaliers’ starting lineup accounted for all but 10 of their points.

Nichols said he recruited Franklin last season, when he was working as an assistant at Florida.

“We all knew what he could do,” said Nichols. “You don’t want to define anybody by one game. We saw what he was doing at Indiana. We knew he was capable of having a big game.”