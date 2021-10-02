No. 3 JMU staves off No. 25 New Hampshire for 23-21 road win

The Dukes moved methodically, a hurried pace the undertone of their surgical precision.

Crunchtime was approaching at New Hampshire, and James Madison found itself in an unfamiliar position Saturday: trailing in the fourth quarter.

But the third-ranked Dukes, aided by the physical running of Latrele Palmer and the sixth-year experience of quarterback Cole Johnson, marched 77 yards over 12 plays to score a go-ahead touchdown with 8:20 to play.

Then they held off the gritty, 25th-ranked Wildcats in the final minutes to secure a 23-21 victory at Wildcat Stadium, on what was UNH’s homecoming.

The victory pushed the Dukes to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play, at the beginning of an important and challenging stretch of CAA games for them.

JMU knew it could run into a challenge against a UNH team that’s been strong at home. And that it did on Saturday.

A dreadful third quarter for the Dukes flipped the game around in the Wildcats’ favor. On JMU’s first offensive play of the third quarter, UNH (3-2, 2-1) cornerback Randall Harris stepped in front of a Johnson pass intended for Kris Thornton and returned it 18 yards for a score to cut the Dukes’ lead to 17-14 at that point, 1:46 into the second half.