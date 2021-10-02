No. 3 JMU staves off No. 25 New Hampshire for 23-21 road win

The Dukes moved methodically, a hurried pace the undertone of their surgical precision.
Crunchtime was approaching at New Hampshire, and James Madison found itself in an unfamiliar position Saturday: trailing in the fourth quarter.
But the third-ranked Dukes, aided by the physical running of Latrele Palmer and the sixth-year experience of quarterback Cole Johnson, marched 77 yards over 12 plays to score a go-ahead touchdown with 8:20 to play.
Then they held off the gritty, 25th-ranked Wildcats in the final minutes to secure a 23-21 victory at Wildcat Stadium, on what was UNH’s homecoming.
The victory pushed the Dukes to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play, at the beginning of an important and challenging stretch of CAA games for them.
JMU knew it could run into a challenge against a UNH team that’s been strong at home. And that it did on Saturday.
A dreadful third quarter for the Dukes flipped the game around in the Wildcats’ favor. On JMU’s first offensive play of the third quarter, UNH (3-2, 2-1) cornerback Randall Harris stepped in front of a Johnson pass intended for Kris Thornton and returned it 18 yards for a score to cut the Dukes’ lead to 17-14 at that point, 1:46 into the second half.
On JMU’s next drive, Johnson was sacked and lost the ball. UNH defensive tackle Niko Kvietkus recovered it at the JMU 46. That set up a go-ahead score for the Wildcats — quarterback Bret Edwards led a drive that ended in an 8-yard pass from he to Brian Espanet in the end zone, which gave UNH a 21-17 lead with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
The teams then traded two punts each, before JMU slipped back ahead in the fourth quarter, on the meticulous, 77-yard scoring drive.
Late in that possession, Johnson found Clayton Cheatham for an 11-yard gain to the UNH 29. An incomplete pass and a loss of 1 on a run by Lorenzo Bryant set up a 3rd and 11 from the Wildcats’ 30.
And from there, Johnson found his favorite target of the day, Thornton, in the end zone for a 30-yard score. Ethan Ratke’s extra-point attempt was blocked by Gunner Gibson, but the Dukes had a decisive 23-21 lead with 8:20 to play.
JMU staved off a threatening UNH offense late — linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey snagged an interception off Edwards to give the Dukes the ball back at their own 40 with 1:45 to play. And they ran the clock down to win.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr