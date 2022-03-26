No. 3 UVA lacrosse bounces back, takes care of 10th-ranked Notre Dame, 12-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A thorough beating by Maryland last weekend showed Virginia how much work it has to do if it wants to win a third straight national championship in lacrosse. Saturday’s convincing defeat of Notre Dame showed the Cavaliers have already begun putting in that work.

“Maryland really took it to us last week,” said freshman goaltender Matthew Nunes. “I think this week, we were really focused. We do this together and today, I think we went out there and I thought we dominated and we did it together.”

Sophomore Connor Shellenberger scored three goals and had two assists, Nunes recorded 12 saves on 17 shots and No. 3 UVA forced 15 turnovers as it handled the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish, 12-8, on Saturday afternoon at windy – and, for a brief spell in the first half, snowy – Klockner Stadium.

Virginia is now 18-2 under Lars Tiffany following a loss in the same season.

“It’s really important in any game to get off to a good start, but certainly in this one, after we got punched repeatedly by a very good Maryland Terrapin team,” said Tiffany. “Especially for our defense, because we gave up so many goals last week. How could we respond?”

The Cavaliers (7-1, 3-0 ACC), off to their best start to a season since 2014, wasted little time answering that question, jumping out to a 4-1 lead. Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, who struggled against Maryland, won four of the first six faceoffs and the Cavaliers’ defense limiting Notre Dame (2-4, 0-1) to just three shots on goal in the first quarter of play.

Virginia led 6-2 at halftime, 9-4 after three quarters and 12-5 before it pulled its starters in the fourth quarter.

The Irish left its starters in and outscored UVA 4-1 over the final 3:15 of play to make the final score look far closer than the day's contest actually was.

Before exiting the game in the final period, Nunes made a pair of spectacular saves, including stopping Notre Dame star Pat Kavanaugh on a breakaway with just over nine minutes to play.

“Matt Nunes made some big-time saves,” said Tiffany. “Surprising to only see 12 saves because it felt like more. Maybe he just made some dramatic ones.”

Offensively, Virginia showed poise and patience against one of the nation’s top defenses, getting two goals each from Payton Cormier, Griffin Schutz and Xander Dickson.

The Fighting Irish entered the game ranked 15th nationally, allowing 10 goals per game.

It wasn’t a perfect outing for UVA. With the coaches imploring the team to play more physically and more aggressively than it did against Maryland, the Cavaliers – somewhat predictably – struggled with penalties, being whistled six times.

But the team’s man-down defense was stellar. Notre Dame’s only extra-man goal came in the first quarter.

LaSalla, after his fast start, only went 8 for 19 at the faceoff X. Not all of those results were on LaSalla.

“It is a concern,” said Tiffany, whose team plays at Richmond next. “Petey’s got to be better, but even more so, our wing play. Petey was putting it to the wings and we had a 2-yard advantage. We just weren’t picking up that ball. We’ve got to better on our wings.”

Still, a week after getting undressed by Maryland, Virginia showed it had the tenacity to bounce back.

“We obviously had a hard week of practice this week, just trying to refocus,” said Shellenberger. “Losing to Maryland is kind of a good wakeup call. It makes you dial in a little more at practice.”