No. 3 UVA lacrosse looks to bounce back against defense-minded No. 10 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s lacrosse seniors gathered at coach Lars Tiffany’s house for dinner on Thursday night. And in between bites of Beyond burgers, they chewed on the team’s lopsided loss to No. 1 Maryland.

“Maryland just raised the bar of how good you can play,” said attack Matt Moore on Friday morning. “We didn’t know where that bar was, because we thought we were setting it. Maryland set it for us.”

Indeed, the Cavaliers had opened the year 6-0, with four of their wins coming by nine goals or more. That changed Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Moore said the Terrapins’ 23-12 undressing of UVA (6-1, 2-0 ACC), a rematch of last season’s national championship game won by the Cavaliers, was complete. Maryland beat Virginia in all facets of the game, he said.

It jumped out to a 12-6 lead, controlled the faceoff X 25-14 and won the battle for groundballs, 40-34. Perhaps most alarmingly, the Terrapins moved the ball in transition, against Virginia’s ride, with relative ease, compounding the team’s struggles on faceoffs.

But the loss didn’t shake No. 3 UVA’s confidence or lead to doubt in the team’s coaching.

It simply pushed the players to be better, a task they got started on the next day, holding an unusually-intense Sunday workout.

“We thought we were at a certain level. But wow, we got beat up,” said Tiffany. “Now, it’s more of a challenge. … I didn’t see a lot of finger-pointing or taking it like it’s a schematic thing. They’ve taken it on themselves. This group, there’s a maturity and a poise there.”

Tiffany is hoping that maturity is on display Saturday when the Cavaliers host No. 10 Notre Dame at 1 p.m. at Klockner Stadium. It’s a Fighting Irish team built around a stout, unwavering defense – Notre Dame ranks 15th nationally allowing 10 goals per outing – and it’s a game that will require UVA to play a higher level of lacrosse than it did in the Maryland loss.

“You know what they’re going to do, year in and year out,” said Xander Dickson. “They don’t really change much and it works for them. They don’t really care about matchups.”

Because Notre Dame’s defense is built more on a team concept and less on matching up its top defenders with the opponent’s top scoring threats, executing against the Irish requires a sharper mental focus. Because Notre Dame will switch who is defending who, Virginia has to react quickly to get to the ball to favorable matchups.

And, Moore said, those reads have to happen instantaneously or not at all. Forcing late passes against the Irish can be devastating. Notre Dame (2-3, 0-0) ranks third nationally, forcing 11 turnovers per game.

“This game, more than any game, is understanding the matchups,” said Moore. “I’ve played Notre Dame five years now and they have the same defense as when I got here. I think they’re one of the top defenses in the country. Because they don’t change much, they get to be so good at one thing – their base defense. You know what they’re going to do but they’re going to execute it at such a high level that your reads need to be not even two seconds long before that read is closed up.”

Virginia has won the last three meetings with Notre Dame, all low-scoring affairs, including last season’s 12-11 win in South Bend, Ind.

“You can’t go rogue against that system,” said Tiffany. “Can we stay together? As opposed to, ‘I know what went wrong against Maryland. I’m going to go fix it myself.’”