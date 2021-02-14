No. 3 UVA lacrosse, with a backup goalie, tames No. 12 Army

Sophomore Payton Cormier led Virginia’s offense scoring three goals and adding two assists. Senior attackman Matt Moore, who missed the season-opening win over Towson last weekend, scored his first three goals of the season.

The game, added to the schedule on Sunday, was the first meeting between the two programs since 1985.

Gavin got a rough welcome, giving up a goal to Army’s Bobby Abshire just 1:04 into his debut. But he settled in during the second quarter.

“Bobby went out there in the second quarter and made some big saves, got his confidence going,” said Virginia coach Lars Tiffany. “And it really, really helped liberate the rest of us too, knowing we didn’t have to be perfect. He could erase some mistakes.”

His teammates did their best to protect the rookie, as the Cavaliers outshot the No. 12 Black Knights 47-37. They answered Abshire’s early tally with three straight scores to take a lead over Army (0-1) they’d never relinquish.

Moore’s first goal gave Virginia its first lead, 2-1, just a minute after Army’s score. His second tally extended UVA’s advantage to 6-4 with 4:10 left in the second quarter.