No. 3 Virginia dominating second-half play as it opens ACC schedule against FSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia dominated the first month of its season by dominating the second half of games.

UVa has outscored opponents 247-174 in the second halves of its games so far this season, getting off to a 6-0 start and propelling itself to No. 3 in the national rankings.

Tuesday night’s road win at Michigan – one in which the Cavaliers erased an 11-point halftime deficit – epitomized that success.

“At halftime, we said, ‘Look, we’re going to toughen up and try to make them earn by getting stingy defensively, or we’re not going to be able to get back in this thing,’” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “And defensively, I thought guys stepped up.”

Stepping up in the second half, especially defensively, has been the Cavaliers’ calling card to this point in the season.

Virginia, the only undefeated team in the ACC and one of 16 left unbeaten nationally, has outscored its opponent over the final eight minutes in five of its six games.

In its three signature wins – over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan – it outpaced those teams by a combined 34 points in the second half, outscoring each by over 10 points after the break.

In the final four minutes of its games, UVa has been at its best, holding a 59-42 edge. Maybe most impressively, the Cavaliers have forced 10 turnovers in the final four minutes of play this season, coming up with three critical late takeaways in its win over Illinois and two during those final minutes Tuesday against Michigan.

“Coach let us know the things we were lacking in the first half, and I think we all knew it,” said senior forward Ben Vander Plas. “But that’s a time where you kind of need that kick in the butt. So, we got that from him, talked about it ourselves and we knew we had to take it one possession at a time. That was the biggest thing we talked about among ourselves. We were down 11 at the half and you’re not going to get 11 points in one play, so we talked about one bucket and one stop at a time.”

Bennett has credited his team’s poise late in games to its experience, particularly in the backcourt where Kihei Clark, Reece Beekmand and Armaan Franklin have started 244 college games between them going into Saturday’s ACC opener against Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Can you make some plays defensively and offensively, while still playing within the structure of your system?” said Bennett. “And I think our guys [can do] that.”

Virginia has achieved its goal of coming out of the gate stronger this season, something it failed to do it last year. With wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan already on its resume, the Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the nation’s elite this year.

But ultimately, UVa will make or miss the NCAA tournament off the strength of what it does in league play over the next 3 ½ months. And that starts Saturday against Florida State.

Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Virginia is a staggering 129-36 in ACC play, finishing atop the league five times in the regular season.

The Seminoles have been a stunning disappointment to this point, opening the year with losses to Stetson, Central Florida, Troy and Florida and bringing a 1-8 record into Saturday’s matchup. They’re playing without freshman Baba Miller, a top prospect whom the NCAA suspended for the first half of the season, due to travel expenses he had paid for him as a prospect.

“We want to take every game as a big game, and we want to treat everybody the same,” said junior guard Reece Beekman. “And I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a good team that can wake up at any time, so it’s working all week and trying to be prepared just to be ready to start ACC play off the right way.”