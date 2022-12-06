'Old' No. 3 Virginia shows poise down the stretch, holds off JMU, 55-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he sat down for the post-game press conference, Jayden Gardner let out a groan more suited to senior citizen than a senior forward on the nation’s No. 3-ranked basketball team.

“I’m old,” Gardner said with a smile.

Old, in the case of the 2022-23 Cavaliers, is proving to be a valuable thing.

A year ago, in Harrisonburg, James Madison beat Virginia by three points, going up by as many as 13 and then holding on down the stretch.

That year’s Cavaliers team was learning how to become this year’s team – one that has the poise to finish off tough games.

“There was more defensive composure and poise,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “That team that I played at the end, we just went with it and made enough plays offensively, despite missing the free throws.”

Senior guard Kihei Clark scored 18 points and Gardner added 14 and eight rebounds as the No. 3 Cavaliers never trailed after the break, beating JMU 55-50, despite losing junior guard Reece Beekman to an apparent right hamstring injury in the first half.

“He’s got a special team here,” said Madison coach Mark Byington. “Older guys that are mature, that know how to play, know how to play with each other, are good in certain moments. To beat a team like that, you’re going to have to do something even extra and that’s the part we didn’t have today.”

Virginia (8-0) might have had an easier night if not for going 12 for 24 at the free-throw line, including a beyond-shaky 10 for 19 showing in the second half.

The visiting Dukes (7-3) tied the game 42-42 on a 3-pointer by Takal Molson with 7:51 to play, but Clark and Gardner scored 21 of their 31 combined points in the second half to make sure this year’s meeting had a different ending.

“We’re a very old team,” said Garnder. “We have a lot of veteran guys to know what to do. But today we leaned on veteran and young guys down the stretch.”

Indeed, Virginia is the third most experienced team, based on career minutes played, in all of Division I basketball, according to the basketball analytics website Kenpom.com. JMU ranks ninth.

Beekman went down in pain after scoring a driving layup 3:24 into the game. He limped down to the defensive end of the floor, then subbed out 23 seconds later. After disappearing into the tunnel to have his right leg wrapped, Beekman returned to the bench but did not play again.

After the game, Bennett did not have an update on Beekman’s status.

“I just was told after the first media timeout that that was it,” said Bennett. “The docs looked at him, Dr. [David] Diduch looked at him, and said, ‘You’re probably going to have to hold him.’”

Freshman guard Isaac McKneely, whose minutes had dipped in recent games, filled in for Beekman, but struggled. He went 1 for 6 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range.

It was fellow freshman Ryan Dunn who turned in some of the most memorable plays of the night. Shortly after Beekman’s injury, Gardner stole the ball and pushed it ahead to Clark. Clark fed Dunn who drove into the lane and threw down a ferocious two-handed slam over JMU’s Mezie Offurum.

That put UVa up 17-10 with 7:25 to play in the first half.

Later, with the game hanging in the balance in the final minutes, Dunn got beat off the dribble by Molson, who trimmed the Virginia lead to 52-50 with a minute to play. Unshaken by his mistake, Dunn came down at the other end and drove for a layup that sealed the win.

“I just said, ‘If I get it, I’m going to be aggressive, try to make a play,” said Dunn, who finished with four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

JMU had all but two of the players that scored against UVa last year back, and the Cavaliers returned all seven players who notched points against the Dukes.

The teams were largely the same, and the game was similarly tight late.

JMU tied it 42-42 with 7:45 to go on the 3-pointer by Molson, who led the Dukes with 20 points.

But unlike a year ago, Virginia had an answer. It got back-to-back baskets from Gardner to regain control and ignite the home crowd, then went up 47-42 with 5:48 to play after Gardner hit one of two free throws.

This was Madison’s second meeting with an ACC opponent, after losing 80-64 to North Carolina on Nov. 20.

UNC outrebounded JMU 39-25 and outscored it in the paint, and Tar Heels star forward Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in that game.

The Dukes came into this game determined not to be similarly pushed around in their second ACC matchup of the season – and from the start, they accomplished that goal.

“The Carolina game was eating at me and it was eating at our guys,” said JMU coach Mark Byington. “That wasn’t us.”

But the Dukes struggled to find any type of offensive rhythm in the first half, going 8 for 29 from the floor, 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and committing seven turnovers. At one point, they hit just one of 11 shots, helping UVa build a 24-13 lead with 3:27 to go before halftime.

JMU did outscore Virginia 7-3 in the final 3:05 of the half to trim its deficit to 27-20 at the break.

The Dukes found more offensive punch in the second half, at least enough to keep things interesting. But, even with Beekman sidelined, and despite struggling at the free-throw line, this year’s Virginia team found a way to finish things off.