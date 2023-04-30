CHARLOTTESVILLE – Six minutes into the third quarter of No. 3 Virginia’s matchup with Notre Dame, the top-ranked men’s lacrosse team in the nation, Fighting Irish attackman Jake Taylor laid a vicious hit on UVa midfielder Noah Chizmar.

The Cavaliers hit back, and then kept on hitting, on their way to a 12-8 win Sunday at Klockner Stadium.

“If they want to brawl with us, we’re more than happy to go do that,” sophomore goaltender Matthew Nunes said. “We showed that. We responded in the third quarter when that hit happened.”

Senior attackman Xander Dickson had four goals, one moment after Taylor’s big hit, and one assist and has equaled the program’s single-season goal record with 56.

Junior midfielder Connor Shellenberger had a goal and three assists and senior midfielder Thomas McConvey scored three times for UVa (11-3, 3-2 ACC), which also won 15-10 at Notre Dame in March.

Nunes remained red-hot in the cage, making 19 saves on 27 shots.

“It’s just insane,” Dickson said of Nunes’s play. “They were getting doorstep looks and he was just stuffing everyone left and right.”

For a second straight meeting, Virginia defenders Cade Saustad and Cole Kastner neutralized Notre Dame star attackmen, brothers Chris and Pat Kavanaugh, holding the duo to a combined one goal and four assists.

With Notre Dame leading 6-5 with nine minutes to play in the third quarter, Taylor timed a devastating hit on Chizmar, driving his right forearm and shoulder into Chizmar’s upper chest just after Chizmar caught a pass. It sent Chizmar’s stick and the ball flying.

With Chizmar laying crumpled on the field, Jeff Conner picked up the ground ball and pushed it ahead to Griffin Kology.

Kology got the ball to Xander Dickson just outside the crease and Dickson fired in a shot for his third tally of the day, tying the game 6-6. It was the first of four straight goals the Cavaliers would score following the hit on Chizmar.

“It said, ‘Now we’re brawling,’” coach Lars Tiffany said. “The way we responded, got some transition going, created a tempo that we like. It sparked us and got us going.”

Virginia was clearly comfortable the rest of the way.

“I think Notre Dame is the same kind of style of play — let’s talk, let’s hit, let’s be a little dirty,” Dickson said. “And then the hit on Chizmar just blew the top off the place and we just thrive in that stuff. That place just set this place on fire.”

Midfielder Grayson Sallade rocketed an outside shot past Notre Dame keeper Liam Entenmann 30 seconds after the Dickson score. Dickson and McConvey each scored again before the third quarter ended with UVa ahead 9-6.

In all, Virginia outscored the Irish 7-2 after the hit on Chizmar, who came back in the game and got into the act himself, scoring the Cavaliers’ final goal of the day with 4:56 to play.

“Noah, just getting lit up… for him to stick a goal like that? Everyone on our team loves Noah Chizmar,” Nunes said. “He’s an energy bunny. He’s one of those juice guys.”

Sunday was the final regular-season game for Virginia, and even with the No. 1 ranked Irish (9-2, 3-2) visiting — and massive implications for NCAA tournament seeding — Tiffany followed tradition and started his seniors, including backup goalie David Roselle.

Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla won the opening draw and Shellenberger put UVa up 1-0 just 23 seconds into the contest, the ceremonial seniors on defense racing off the field as the offense pushed into Notre Dame’s zone.

“It’s something we do. I’ve been doing it for years, starting back as the Stony Brook coach,” Tiffany said. “It gets a little more attention when you’re on national TV playing the No. 1 team in the country. There’s a lot at stake, but this is what we do. This is our tradition.”

The first quarter ended tied 1-1 and the teams were even, 4-4, at halftime.

The Irish went ahead 6-5 on a goal by the Kavanaugh brothers, Pat scoring off a feed from Chris with 10:01 to go in the third quarter. Then came Taylor’s big hit and Virginia’s even bigger response.

Now, the Cavaliers must wait until May 9 for the NCAA tournament selection announcement. Tiffany said he is confident his team will be in the top three seeds and will be playing at home in the first round. UVa has beaten Notre Dame twice this season, but lost twice to Duke.

