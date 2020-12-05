No. 4 Clemson blasts Virginia Tech, 45-10

For a half, Virginia Tech hung around with No. 4 Clemson, holding onto the football and playing surprisingly well against Trevor Lawrence and the high-powered Tigers’ offense.
Halfway was as far as the Hokies got.
Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as the five-time defending ACC champions took advantage of a pair of Hendon Hooker fumbles en route to a 45-10 win. Clemson clinched a spot in the conference title game on Dec. 19 against Notre Dame.
By the end of the night, the lopsided beating – not unexpected – was overshadowed by a scary situation with Hooker, who the television broadcast showed shaking on the sidelines before being taken to the locker room.
"The trainer came to me and told me that he was cold," said Tech coach Justin Fuente. "I don't know if there's something more significant or serious or what with that. I've never seen that before or heard of that before. I don't know any more than that."
Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) played three quarterbacks in the game, benching Hooker for Braxton Burmeister after the game’s opening drive. Burmeister was injured in the third quarter and Hooker came back for a series, but fumbled again and came out.
Redshirt freshman Knox Kadum, a former JMU commit who had not seen action this season, finished the game.
The Hokies stayed within striking distance of the Tigers in the first half, holding onto the ball for 19:53 of the first 30 minutes and went to the locker room down just 17-10.
Tech had a chance to score right before the half, but appeared content with the margin. Despite having all three timeouts, the Hokies ran the ball and would have let time expire. But Khalil Herbert broke off a 21-yard run on second down that prompted Fuente to call his first timeout with two seconds left.
"They had three timeouts also. They ran through us like we weren't even out there. My first thought was, do not roll our tails out there and throw away three incompletions and give them the ball right back," said Fuente. "We ran the ball and busted one run and took a chance to throw it in the end zone. I'd do it again playing these guys. If we were playing somebody else in a different situation then you can play it a bunch of different ways. When you watch those guys and they got their timeouts, the first thing is not having your defense take the field again with Trevor Lawrence and all that comes with that."
Burmeister heaved a deep pass to Raheem Blackshear that he caught at the 1-yard line, where he was pushed out of bounds.
But Clemson outscored the Hokies 28-0 in the second half to turn the game into a blowout.
Lawrence finished 12 for 22 for 195 yards, his season low for a game where he attempted at least 10 passes.