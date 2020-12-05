No. 4 Clemson blasts Virginia Tech, 45-10

Tech had a chance to score right before the half, but appeared content with the margin. Despite having all three timeouts, the Hokies ran the ball and would have let time expire. But Khalil Herbert broke off a 21-yard run on second down that prompted Fuente to call his first timeout with two seconds left.

"They had three timeouts also. They ran through us like we weren't even out there. My first thought was, do not roll our tails out there and throw away three incompletions and give them the ball right back," said Fuente. "We ran the ball and busted one run and took a chance to throw it in the end zone. I'd do it again playing these guys. If we were playing somebody else in a different situation then you can play it a bunch of different ways. When you watch those guys and they got their timeouts, the first thing is not having your defense take the field again with Trevor Lawrence and all that comes with that."