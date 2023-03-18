CHARLOTTESVILLE – All week long, and, really, since last season’s NCAA quarterfinal loss to Maryland, Virginia lacrosse has been eager to see if it could catch or surpass the Terrapins’ level of play.

Saturday afternoon, at a lively and jam-packed Klockner Stadium, it got the answer.

It’s excruciatingly close.

After No. 1 UVa tied the game with 1:18 to play to force overtime, No. 4 Maryland’s Daniel Kelly found the back of cage for the game-winner 2:41 into the extra period, giving the Terrapins a 14-13 win, their third straight victory over the Cavaliers.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game for a year now,” senior defender Cade Saustad said. “It definitely stings a lot more than any other loss would. We really, really wanted to beat this team, especially after what they did to us last year. It definitely burns.”

Vermont transfer Thomas McConvey led Virginia (6-1) with four goals and an assist, attackman Payton Cormier scored three times, and goalie Matthew Nunes, facing a barrage of shots, made 16 saves.

Jack Koras led Maryland (5-2) with four goals.

The overtime was one of the wildest 2:41 of lacrosse venerable Klockner has ever hosted. In a furious surge, Virginia got three shots on goal, all stopped by Maryland’s Brian Ruppel. At one point, a shot by midfielder Evan Zinn appeared to get a rebound shot past Ruppel, but it turned out the ball hadn’t gone in, and Ruppel’s stick shook the cage and net.

Maryland took the ball the other way and Braden Erksa got the ball to Kelly, who beat Nunes.

“Obviously it stings, it hurts, you get kicked in the gut when you lose it in overtime,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “But this was in a fantastic environment. Great energy and great lacrosse out here today. Could it be more even?”

Last year, after Maryland drilled Virginia by 11 goals at Audi Field in Washington D.C., during the regular season, the Cavaliers were thrilled to get another shot at the Terrapins in the NCAA tournament. It turned into a be-careful-what-you-wish-for situation, as Maryland was equally dominant in the rematch, winning 18-9 on its way to a perfect season and a national championship.

McConvey wasn’t part of the team last season, but it didn’t take long to realize how much emphasis and effort the program was putting into this game.

“This is kind of the one we’ve had starred on our schedule for a while now,” McConvey said. “It’s kind of turned into a rivalry here. We’ve all bought into that.”

Saturday, in front of 5,745 fans, Virginia’s largest home crowd since 2013, it looked like things could be going in a similar direction as the past two meetings. With the stands and hillsides packed and hundreds of fans were still coming through the gates, Maryland jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Virginia’s offense appeared too amped at the onset, committing turnovers on two of its first three possessions in the first 2:16 of play. But the Cavaliers settled down after that, finally scoring 7:52 in when McConvey found the back of the cage.

Maryland led 3-1 after one quarter, but that McConvey score started a 6-0 run for UVa. Virginia led 6-4 at halftime, but the Terrapins dominated the third quarter. They got two goals apiece from Koras and Braden Erksa in that period, outscoring the Cavaliers 6-3 and taking a 10-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Leading 13-11 with two minutes to play and dominating possession, Maryland appeared positioned to hold off UVa. But star Connor Shellenberger scored off an assist from McConvey with 1:56 to play, and McConvey tied it 38 seconds later with a goal of his own.

Virginia’s defense held strong on Maryland’s final possession of regulation, hanging on to force overtime when defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade knocked away a Terrapins pass and time expired.

That came after Maryland faceoff man Luke Wierman had appeared to win the game, taking a faceoff draw, racing up field and firing a shot past Nunes. But Terrapins coach John Tillman had called timeout.

That allowed UVa to get the stop that forced overtime. They needed one more stand in the extra stanza but couldn’t get it.

“We’ve gotten close to their bar,” Tiffany said. “We have improved. No question.”

Now, Virginia must bounce with back-to-back games upcoming against ranked ACC opponents, playing at No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday, then hosting No. 3 Duke on March 31.