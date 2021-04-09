No. 4 UVA lacrosse eager to show how far it's come since earlier loss to No. 3 North Carolina

The Tar Heels (8-1, 1-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 12-11 overtime defeat on the road at No. 1 Duke on April 1. Chris Gray scored twice in that game and ranks eighth in the nation averaging 3.6 goals. He leads the country’s highest scoring attack. UNC is scoring 17.6 goals per contest.

“We can’t play a sloppy game if we want to beat them. They’re very talented and we’re not going to beat them not playing our best,” said senior goalie Alex Rode, who gave up 16 goals and made 13 saves in the first meeting. “Their attack is very smart in moving off ball and hitting the backside of the crease and getting inside shots. They’re a very dangerous attack unit.”

Virginia has become a more dangerous attack the past two weeks, as its offense has become more willing to make extra passes and share the ball. In its last outing, an 18-10 home win over No. 13 Richmond, the Cavaliers had 12 assists on their 18 goals.

The turnaround has been fueled by the play of attackman Matt Moore, who has as many assists (18) as he does goals his season, and the re-emergence of Aitken, who got off to a slow start after spending the fall as a member of the football team at Villanova before transferring back to UVA.