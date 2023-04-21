CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s men’s lacrosse team believes it’s played at a championship level at times this season. But not all the time.

And with time running out on the regular season, UVa knows it needs to find consistency soon.

“May is coming right around the corner,” sophomore goalie Matthew Nunes said this week. “I think we do feel a little bit of the pressure, but we have a bunch of upperclassmen who have been through this scenario.”

After losing at Duke by one goal on Saturday, its second loss to the Blue Devils this month, Virginia fell to No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse national rankings. That’s the lowest spot this year for the team that opened the season at No. 1.

Now, the Cavaliers (8-3, 2-2 ACC) have just three games remaining, and only two left in ACC play. That starts Saturday against No. 12 Syracuse, followed by a Tuesday night game at unranked Lafayette and the regular-season finale on April 30 at home against No. 1 Notre Dame.

“There is time. We can’t waste too much more time, obviously,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said. “This is a great opportunity for us to prove, are we turning that corner? Are we going to assert ourselves against the best competition. And Syracuse is playing as well as just about anybody in the country right now.”

The Orange (8-5, 1-3) has won five of its last six games, including back-to-back victories over then-No. 15 Princeton and then-No. 11 North Carolina.

Tiffany said he’s been happy with his team’s play of late, as well, despite the pair of losses to Duke, which has now beaten UVa in 18 straight regular-season meetings.

“I’m pleased with what we did in the second half at Duke, because I really do think we turned a corner emotionally,” Tiffany said of the team’s rally from a seven-goal deficit before it fell 15-14. “As in, ‘Okay, we’re going to fight back here. We’re going to do some brawling. And we’re going to do what we need to do to get back in this ballgame.’”

Of course, Tiffany saw similar fight from his group in the home loss to Duke two weeks earlier. That mindset is how he hopes his players approach Saturday’s game against Syracuse – even if that means taking some penalties.

That will be a fine line to walk against the Orange, who are one of the nation’s most efficient offenses with a man advantage.

“It’s definitely hard. Where do you want to be aggressive and exert yourself and when are times when you can be smart and take almost the right kind of penalties,” junior attackman Patrick McIntosh said. “Making sure that we are going out there and dictating our will to our opponent, and at the same time, making sure that we’re not crossing that line into an area that gets us in trouble.”

Syracuse scores 57.4% of the time it plays man-up because of an opponent’s penalty, the fourth best mark in the nation. Man-down defense has been a struggle for Virginia this season. Only 13 teams in the nation allow power-play goals more of the time than the Cavaliers, who give up a goal on 56.8% of those situations.

The Orange, overall, has been a ruthlessly efficient offense, especially of late. For the season, it scores on 33.7% of its shots, ranking seventh nationally.

“They move the ball incredibly well and they throw incredible passes to each other,” Nunes said. “They’re chemistry is unreal. They’re super creative finishers.”

This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two longtime rivals. After winning two games against Syracuse last year, the all-time series is tied 20-20.

Last year’s win at Syracuse clinched a share of the ACC championship for Virginia. This season’s Cavaliers are still alive for another shared league title, but they’d need to win their final two conference games and have the Orange beat Duke on April 29.

“I think we’ve shown we can beat any team in the country,” Nunes said. “Obviously, Duke just beat us twice. But I think they believe, and I know we for sure believe, we can beat any team in the country.”

